Is a smart home system worth it? 6 things to consider before installing a smart home system

With new technology and smart living products nudging us to discard outdated manual devices and embrace everything from automation to voice activation, many people are heeding the call, and for good reasons.

For starters, smart home systems create a seamless living environment that makes life easier. It also lets us take control of our homes, wherever we are.

Just imagine having the ability to turn off the air-conditioner or heater after leaving home or switching on the bedroom lights using voice commands from the kitchen.

If you’re thinking about setting up a smart home system, keep reading to learn more about the popular smart devices that make your home more convenient and modern.

Smart home lighting

Smart lighting can be controlled from an app, which means you can switch the lights on or off as long as you have a smartphone within reach.

The smart bulbs can then receive instructions over a wireless network to adjust their brightness, change colours or even preset a lighting schedule so that the lights turn on and off at specific times during the day.

Smart bulbs are made from Light Emitting Diode (LED). They consume less energy but can also be more costly compared to regular light bulbs. For example, a smart bulb is priced between $18 to S$89 while the cost of a regular LED light bulb ranges from $4.90 to $15.90.

If you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious decision and if you have the budget to afford the convenience of smart home lighting, then it can be worth the investment.

Smart Wi-Fi thermostats

A smart thermostat allows you to automate home temperature settings based on daily schedules, weather conditions, as well as heating and cooling preferences.

Such a system links the air-conditioner through an app on your smartphone and facilitates intelligent controls such as switching off the air-conditioner once you leave the house.

An upside to owning a smart thermostat is to have more control over your cooling and heating systems without wasting money or energy. In the market, there is a wide range of smart thermostats at very different price ranges.

ALSO READ: Video doorbell and 4 other 'invisible' smart home devices to keep you in control without being seen

How much do smart Wi-Fi thermostats cost?