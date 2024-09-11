Smart officially opens its new showroom in Singapore with the launch of the Smart #3

Smart has officially opened its new showroom in Singapore, and it marked the occasion with the launch of its second model to go on sale here, the #3.

Where is the new Smart showroom?

The Smart showroom is located at level 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Center, which is at 301 Alexandra Road.

The decision to house the Smart showroom within the Mercedes-Benz Center highlights Smart's heritage and links with the Mercedes-Benz brand. The dedicated space will house Smart's current #1 as well as the new #3 models, in both Pro+ and Brabus variants.

The showroom is designed to have a bright and minimalist design, illuminated by natural light. Besides the cars on display, the showroom will also feature paint swatches for customers to select their colour choices for their Smart cars, as well as a merchandise corner with a selection of Smart-branded items available for purchase.

What else did they announce at the event?

Smart commemorated the opening of their showroom with the launch of the Smart #3, their second model to join the lineup in Singapore after the arrival of the #1 earlier this year.

The #3 is a slightly larger electric crossover with a coupe-SUV bodystyle, and like the #1, it comes in Pro+ and Brabus variants.

Despite using the same platform as the #1, the #3 is wider and longer, and has a lengthier wheelbase (by 35mm) than the smaller car. This means that the #3 offers more interior space for passengers, as well as a larger boot, despite the sportier design that features a sloping roofline.

The rest of the #3's interior mirrors the #1, except for a couple of notable changes. The air conditioning vents in the centre are now circular instead of the slim design on the #1, while the virtual assistant avatar in the infotainment system is now a cheetah instead of a fox. There is also a panoramic glass roof that's 'permanently open', and dispenses with the retractable shade.

The drivetrain is likewise similar to the #1, but Smart has tweaked the performance of the #3 to give it a sportier driving experience. The #3 Pro+ goes from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds, 0.9 seconds faster than the #1 Pro+, while the #3 Brabus tackles the same sprint in 3.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than its #1 equivalent.

Pricing for the Smart #3 Pro+ starts at $223,000 with COE (as of Sept 2024), while the Smart #3 Brabus is going for $267,000 with COE. For the showroom's opening weekend (Sept 14 and 15), Smart is offering exclusive deals worth up to $10,000 for interested customers.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

