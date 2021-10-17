Smooth sailing: A cruise for every type of sea traveller

Cruises to nowhere are all the rage these days. With Singapore accounting for one-third of global cruise passengers, chances are you might be tempted to give the sea travelling experience a try as well.

But if you've only ever boarded a ferry to Batam and have no idea where to start, we got you fam.

Whether you're an atas traveller or prefer to chill on some vitamin sea, here's a list of cruises to suit every occasion.

Some of the exclusive merchandise from the homegrown brands Dream Cruises is collaborating with. PHOTO: World Dream

Dream Cruises

For the #SupportLocal traveller

It doesn't matter how far you travel, even if it's in neighbouring waters. You'll always want a reminder of home.

This cruise is best known for bringing a touch of Asian culture to its passengers and is therefore, the perfect fit.

Dream Cruises even recently launched its "Support Local" initiative to showcase and celebrate homegrown brands onboard its World Dream vessel.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration features exclusive collections by Singapore's oldest tea producer The1872 Clipper Tea Co., social enterprise The Animal Project, ice-cream and coffee lifestyle cafe Creamier as well as lifestyle fashion brand Binary Style.

Royal Carribean International

For the luxury traveller

When it comes to travel, you value comfort and luxury above all else.

If being pampered is what you're looking for, then look no further than Royal Caribbean International and its flagship cruise, Quantum of the Seas.

Wah, even the name sounds so atas.

This groundbreaking ship boasts every feature you can think of to make it the ultimate ocean getaway.

From show-stopping entertainment that blends art and music with cutting-edge technology to thrilling activities the whole family can enjoy in any weather.

I mean, this cruise even has an indoor skydiving simulator.

Princess Cruises

For the lazy traveller

You're not the kind of person to plan your trips. Whether it's travelling with a tour or going with the flow, you'd much rather revel in the adventure and less on the tedious prep work.

Don't fret (why start now?), Princess Cruises is made for a voyager like you.

It's been voted Best Cruise Line Itineraries a whopping 12 times, and with good reason. Just come onboard, Princess Cruises will take care of the rest.

They bring diversity to the cruises, offering both small three-day packages as well as 15-21 days long trips all around Southeast Asia and even Japan.

For the 2022-2023 season, their Diamond Princess vessel will cruise to 19 destinations in eight countries on eight unique itineraries and 21 departures.

Norwegian Cruise Line

For the lepak traveller

While it might be fun to plan various activities onboard your cruise getaway, sometimes you just wanna take it easy and chill.

Why stay indoors when you can be out on deck and enjoy that vitamin sea.

Norwegian Cruise's tagline is "Feel Free To Cruise Your Way".

Imagine cruising just the way you want it: With no schedule to follow but your own.

That is the freedom Norwegian Cruise Line provides in all their ships and itineraries. There is also no assigned dining times or formal dress codes.

We especially love their revolutionary 400m-long oceanfront promenade where you can enjoy the ocean breeze and stunning horizon.

Star Clipper Cruises

For the hipster traveller

If you're no longer enamoured by the typical cruise vessel, why not try something more unique?

Star Clippers offer sophisticated (i.e. hipster cool) travellers the ultimate cruising vacation alternative - a tall ship "mega-yacht" experience aboard authentic re-creations of the classic sailing clipper ships that ruled the waves during the 19th century.

Not only is the appearance of this sailing ship incredibly striking, it also provides the activities, amenities and atmosphere of a private yacht.

