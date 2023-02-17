SMU confessions: Secret admirer sends singers to serenade woman in class on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, love is in the air.

It also made its way into this particular classroom at Singapore Management University (SMU).

A secret admirer recently sprung a surprise on a young woman, roping in the school's a cappella group SMU Voix to serenade her.

The performance was dedicated to SMU student Grace Khoo's friend, Kyla Chan.

Does that make it a secondhand serenade, then? Whatever it was, the class was loving it.

In a TikTok video Grace shared on Feb 15, they were seen lapping it up, and heard giggling throughout the performance.

Grace told AsiaOne that she and her friends were "really shocked" by the song dedication as they had never witnessed one in school before.

"It was really funny. We had a great laugh although it was quite embarrassing. But we are happy we managed to catch the performance before graduating," she said.

SMU Voix was working their magic with a beautiful rendition of A Whole New World from Aladdin before a member of the group approached Kyla.

He presented her gifts from her secret admirer, a rose and a class tent, before breaking into a speech, saying: "It isn't a crime to love. Here's to more escaping the acquaintance quarantine."

Kyla was seen laughing into her hands.

In the comments section, SMU Voix mentioned how glad they were to be able to sing for her that day.

A couple of netizens even likened the video to an episode of Glee.

According to Grace, SMU Voix has a tradition of offering individuals the chance to dedicate songs to others during class on Valentine's Day.

While some may wonder if there's a happily ever after for Kyla and her secret admirer, it's unclear whether she found out who the person was.

If you're an SMU student planning for an SMU Voix live a capella song dedication next Valentine's Day, note that it costs $14.

This comes with a personalised name tent which helps students build rapport as well as grading of class participation.

