Snacc Attacc: We try making Heytea's Very Strawberry Cheezo and other DIY drinks

Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it's worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we DIY three Instagram-worthy drinks and one of it is Heytea's most popular drink on the menu.

As the weather has been unforgiving of late, we got down to making three easy-to-make drinks to help cool us down from the sweltering heat. Best of all, they are also pretty enough to be featured on Instagram.

Cloudy blue sky

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

Greek yoghurt drink

RIO bottled cocktail (Rose & Whisky)

Marshmallows

Steps:

Pour yoghurt drink until it fills three-quarters of a cup Add RIO cocktail till it fills cup to the brim Decorate the drink with marshmallows

While the alcoholic drink was pretty and had a mesmerising blue hint from the RIO cocktail, it was slightly too sour and tasted like vinegar was added to it.

Yakult with orange

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

Orange

Lemon

Yakult

Honey

Ice cubes

Steps:

Slice up an orange and muddle it in a glass until it turns pulpy Add two slices of lemon and continue to muddle them lightly Add Yakult and one tablespoon of honey (or more depending on your preference) and stir the drink Pour the drink into a cup, garnish with an orange peel Add ice cubes

The Yakult with orange drink was refreshing and helped to beat the heat. It's also easy to make and won't take up too much time preparing it.

Heytea-inspired Very Strawberry Cheezo

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

200g cream cheese

100g sugar

100ml fresh milk

200ml Whipping cream

A dash of salt

Strawberries (frozen and fresh)

Green tea

Steps:

Using a fork, break apart and soften cream cheese in a bowl Mix in sugar, you can tweak the amount used according to your preference Add milk and whisk the mixture In a separate bowl, pour in whipping cream and whisk until medium peaks form Combine cream cheese mixture with the whipping cream and add a dash of salt Whisk the mixture until foamy and pop it into the fridge Blitz frozen strawberries in a blender, then throw in some fresh strawberries Pour strawberries in a cup, add in green tea and mix the drink Add the cheese mixture until it covers the top of the drink

The Heytea Very Strawberry Cheezo required the most effort and amount of time to make, but it's definitely worth your time and effort.

The drink tasted pretty close to the real deal and will set you back less than $4 a cup, which is cheaper than the drink sold at Heytea for $8.70 a cup.

Give them a try and let us know which of the three drink you prefer.

