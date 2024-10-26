Snacks on a plane: Kid-friendly treats for smooth flying

Packing for a flight with a toddler is hard enough, but getting the right snacks? That's another story. Sure, you'll likely get a meal on the plane, but let's be real — that's not going to keep your little one satisfied for the entire flight.

One thing I've learnt: go light on books and toys, and load up on snacks. It keeps the tantrums at bay, and prevents sugar highs too.

The trick is variety, and making sure the snacks are non-perishable, able to handle a few hours at room temperature (think yoghurt instead of milk, hard cheese over soft), and easy to pack (opt for disposable or reusable containers) — nothing too fussy that requires slicing or portioning. And remember to pack extra, because travel delays happen!

Here are some snack ideas for your next flight — perfect for both you and bubba.

Nuts

These are a winner on planes. Pack them in little ziplock bags, they're loaded with fibre and protein, and keep blood sugar levels steady. Almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts, peanuts — have them solo or mix them up!

Cheese

Cheese is a lifesaver, even if only the hard varieties are available. Whether it's pre-packaged slices, strings, or cheese dippers — grab your child's favourite. Mini Babybel cheeses were a hit in our house, and cheese fingers with crackers were a go-to. Really, who doesn't love cheese?

Muffins

If you've got time to bake, muffins (or banana bread) are brilliant. They're easy to pack, energy-dense, and mess-free (unlike cupcakes). Sweet or savoury — it's your call. My personal favourites are chocolate muffins, and cheesy ham and corn muffins. Make them in advance and freeze until you're ready to fly!

Cookies and granola bars

Cookies are always a good idea! If baking's not your thing, shop-bought ones will do just fine. Same with granola bars — homemade is great, but they can be time-consuming, so don't stress about buying them. Just look out for healthier versions with whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Energy balls

I'm a huge fan of no-bake energy balls. They're a healthy, easy-to-make snack that travels well. Just stir, roll into balls, freeze, and pack! My go-to recipe is a mix of rolled oats, chocolate chips, chopped dried fruit, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract. Super simple.

Fruit

Fresh fruit is a plane essential — it's sweet and hydrating. Chopped apples, oranges, strawberries, grapes, and kiwis are perfect, topped off with blueberries. Pack them in individual containers, and you're good to go. Pro tip: as handy as bananas are, they can get a bit smelly after a while, so maybe chop them up beforehand.

Veggies

Veggie sticks are always a hit with toddlers. Try cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, cucumber sticks, or even steamed broccoli and baby corn. Healthy and easy!

Mini sandwiches

Mini sandwiches are a solid option to keep kids full for longer. Ham and cheese, cucumber, tuna, just cheese — the options are endless. My personal favourite? A simple strawberry jam sandwich. You can't go wrong!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.