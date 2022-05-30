A Snoopy-themed snow house & Line Friends' BT21 have arrived at Changi Airport

There are more reasons to hit up Changi Airport and Jewel Changi this June holidays.

For one, the kids and fans of Snoopy and his friends can catch the Peanuts-themed snow house and photo backdrops at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 27 to July 11, 2022.

And once you’ve explored all the Peanuts-themed activities going on at T3, pop over to Jewel Changi Airport and get up close with the eight characters of Line Friends’ BT21, including a giant inflatable structure of BT21 guardian space robot, VAN, at the Shiseido Forest Valley.

Here’s what to get excited about.

The first Peanuts-themed Snowhouse: Peanuts Snow Hangout at Changi Airport

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Winter has arrived at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3).

Explore a double-storey snow house at Terminal 3, where the young ones can zip down a mini snow slide, while daredevils can zoom 10m down on an exhilarating snow luge ride.

On the second level of the Peanuts Snow Hangout, there's a snow digger site where the kiddos can dig mini trenches with snow excavators. Experience sub-zero temperatures at the snow pit and the whole fam can have a magical experience watching snow float down the 7m-tall Peanuts Snow Hangout with enchanting light and sound show that lasts one to two minutes.

For more wintry photo ops, there'll be a life-sized ice sculpture of Charlie Brown, hand-carved by local award-winning artist Jeffrey Ng, who has over 30 years of experience sculpting ice worldwide. Also lookout for the snow sculpture of Snoopy and his signature kennel.

Spend $30 at Changi Airport's terminals and Changi Eats [1] to redeem passes at over 70 per cent discount off the retail price. Book your slots on the iChangi app from May 20, 2022. Peanuts Snow Hangout runs daily from 11am to 10pm from May 27 to June 26, Jul 1-3, and Jul 8-11, 2022.

Get fun snaps with a giant Snoopy topiary and photo spots across T3

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Get snap-happy with five Peanuts-themed photo spots across T3 where you can pose with life-sized characters. There's also a humongous 5m-tall topiary starring Snoopy and his best pal Woodstock on a large-moving skateboard. The massive 350kg structure is made of over 2,500 hydrangeas and pom-poms and took over two months to put together.

Or board the school bus with Charlie Brown and his friends, have a seat next to Woodstock or follow Snoopy and his pals along the crosswalk.

There'll be a chance to meet Snoopy in the flesh too - there'll be meet-and-greet sessions happening over the weekends at selected timeslots on May 28 and 29 at T3B2 ST3PS, and June 4 and 5 at the Peanuts Snow Hangout where you get to meet Snoopy in the snow.

Learn interesting nuggets about the famous comic strip and how it became a cultural phenomenon at the redemption booth opposite T3 Kopitiam. There's also a play area with an acrylic rub and colouring station for young ones to get crafty and creative.

Redeem exclusive Changi Airport x Peanuts collectables

PHOTO: Changi Airport

You can bring home exclusive Peanuts-themed collectables too, including a reusable tumbler, as well as a mini convertible backpack. Designs are available only at Changi Airport and can be purchased at $8.90 with every $30 spent at Changi Airport’s terminals and Changi Eats [2]. What’s more, you can redeem one $15 off Changi Eats promo code when you spend $30 at Changi Airport’s terminals.

Shoppers of iShopChangi can also purchase one exclusive Peanuts design mini-canvas sling bag at $8.90 with every $60 spent on the e-commerce site. Please refer to Annex A for more details on how to redeem the collectables.

[1] and [2] Applies to spend at Changi Airport public areas and Changi Eats only (excluding Jewel Changi Airport). For supermarket spending, $50 is required. Changi Eats is Changi Airport’s food delivery service.

Visit Changi Airport’s website for more information.

Head to Jewel Changi Airport to meet the characters from Line Friends' BT21

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Also from May 27 and till July 17, 2022, eight characters of Line Friends’ BT21 will be making their way to Jewel Changi Airport – there’s Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky and Van.

At the Shiseido Forest Valley at Level 1, you’ll be greeted by a giant4.5m-tall inflatable of BT21 guardian space robot, Van, which sits atop a boombox and lights up at night. The giant inflatable also rests on top of a light interactive galactic floor that changes colours when you step on it.

The magic continues at Canopy Park, with the characters located at different points of the garden space. There’ll be interactive elements, too, from a dance floor that lights up thanks to motion sensors, and an entrance arch with colourful lighted musical notes setting the beat. Or be the leader of Shooky and Chimmy’s band; type your name into the tablet to showcase your DJ name on the On-Air panel, then pose and snap away for your socials.

BT21-themed glamping experience at Canopy Park

PHOTO: Changi Airport

There’s more. Snuggle within BT21-themed glamping tents at Cloud9 Piazza, located at Jewel Changi’s topmost level and overlooking the HSBC Rain Vortex. Each BT21-themed tent accommodates up to four guests and the glampcation package also comes with two exclusively designed BT21 t-shirts as well as tickets to selected Jewel attractions.

Otherwise, there are also the BT21-themed 'glampicnic' tents for a merry picnic. Bring your own picnic basket or pre-order from Changi Eats, Changi Airport’s food delivery service, where you can mix and match your favourite food and drinks from the dining options at Jewel and Changi with an exclusive $10 voucher.

The 'glampicnic' tents accommodate up to six guests each, and each package comes with two exclusively designed BT21 tote bags.

The Glamping in the Clouds glampcation and glampicnic packages are available daily from May 27 to June 26, 2022. Bookings are now open on Changi Airport’s website.

Grab exclusive BT21 merch

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Get your hands on special BT21 merchandise when you shop and dine at Jewel from May 27 to July 17, 2022. The purchase-with-purchase-merchandise includes a crossbody bag or sling bag at $8 each or a packing cube set at $10. You can purchase the BT21 merchandise when you spend a minimum of $50 at Jewel in a single receipt.

Plus, Citi Mastercard Credit Cardmembers can receive a $10 Jewel Voucher when they charge a minimum nett spend of $100 (in a maximum of two same-day receipts) on their Citi Mastercard Credit Card.

The latest BT21 plushies, apparel, stationery and other interesting merchandise are also available at the pop-up store at Level 1 from May 27 to July 17, 2022.

ALSO READ: Jewel Changi Airport's family camping experience returns this June

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.