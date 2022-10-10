Snuggle up with this unbearably cute collab between Mandai Wildlife Group and Huggs Coffee

We've been in a perpetually snuggly mood thanks to the wet and chilly weather, so we squealed - a lot - when we saw that Mandai Wildlife Group and Huggs Coffee have dropped a new batch of bear-themed merchandise.

This debut collection, borne out of a first-time collaboration between Mandai Wildlife Group and the homegrown coffee chain, was inspired by coffee and the great outdoors.

Not to mention a love for bears. Huggs' bear logo comes to life here in the form of the Malayan Sun Bear, a vulnerable species native to Southeast Asia. In addition to caring for the bear in their zoological parks, the Mandai Wildlife Group also supports an NGO that works with government partners to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect the species in our region.

Plus, all of the products are made using sustainable methods and materials. In the words of Daisy Tan, Vice President of Retail, Mandai Wildlife Group: "The partnership with Huggs Coffee is an opportunity to go beyond our parks to educate consumers on living consciously and be emboldened in their adoption of a lifestyle that is not only good for people, but also the planet.

Consuming mindfully can make all the difference in a world of endless choices and ethical consumption is increasingly becoming more important as a way to care for our environment. All of us can help by taking small steps to choose products that are sustainably made or sourced."

Here's what you can find in this un-bear-ably cute collab:

Wild Blend coffee beans

These beans are roasted in-house by Huggs with a machine that saves up to 80 per cent fuel in every roast

Cookies

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Available in two flavours, Huggs uses spent coffee grounds - i.e. upcycled residue accrued during the brewing process - to make these cookies.

Picnic bag

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Water-resistant bags are a must-have nowadays. This one is made from Tyvek, a nonwoven material that will not keep your belongings dry amidst the afternoon monsoons, but that is tear-resistant and 100 per cent recyclable.

Mini Bluetooth speaker

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Gotta love items that are useful, pretty, and made from responsibly harvested materials. And this speaker, made of sustainably sourced Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified wood, definitely qualifies.

Sun Bear plushie

Made with - you guessed it! - polyester from plastic waste and recycled biopolymer pellets.

Sun bear tumbler

Lee Haoming, Managing Director of Huggs Coffee, says, "While we continually explore ways to maximise and reduce materials from ingredients to packaging, we are constantly pursuing initiatives that inspire our guests to take steps towards a greener future."

Bringing a tumbler for takeaway coffee is a small but significant first step if you'd like to adopt more environmentally-friendly habits.

Where to get the items:

Select Huggs outlets (where every purchase contributes to wildlife conservation), retail shops in the precinct of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, and online on Lazada and Shopee

Want to check out the merch in person? From now until Oct 21, Huggs' flaship store at AIBI Maxwell will host a pop-up where you can relax and enjoy free samples of the collection's cookies when you purchase any item from the classic coffee range between 3pm and 5pm daily.

ALSO READ: Bird Paradise to open in 2023 with 8 walk-in aviaries inspired by Africa, Bali and more

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.