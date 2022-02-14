'So where's the ring?': Singaporean woman questions 'boyfriend' while on a Valentine's Day date

Valentine's Day is upon us and many might be expecting gifts from their partners.

TikTok user Leeshuhadah was no different but instead of a meal or bouquet, she wanted her 'boyfriend' to, as Beyonce would say, put a ring on it.

Last Sunday (Feb 13), Leeshuhadah came to the realisation that the couple had differing timelines as to when they should get married.

She posted a clip on TikTok and the video has garnered 328,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@leeshuhadah/video/7064138166378188034?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6944924152827184641

Leeshuhadah was first presented with a chocolate cake by her 'partner'.

"Wah, cake ah," she said as he wished her a happy Valentine's Day.

Instead of eating the cake, Leeshuhadah grabbed a fork and harnessed her inner Gollum in search of a ring.

Her 'boyfriend' sounded confused and mortified as he asked her why she cut the cake in such a manner.

Despite not being able to find a ring in her dessert, Leeshuhadah was not going to give up anytime soon.

She emptied a cup of water in hopes of finding the proposal ring but to no avail.

Leeshuhadah's 'boyfriend' also got her a present, his own unicorn soft toy, but he soon regretted it.

She destroyed the soft toy with the same gusto she did towards the chocolate cake as her 'boyfriend' screamed in the background.

"Where's the ring? Wait, you're not proposing?" Leeshuhadah asked.

It was then that she realised a marriage proposal on Valentine's Day was not on the cards with her reel boyfriend.

The date must've turned sour after that.

On the bright side, the topic of marriage is out and maybe her real life boyfriend gets the hint in time for Valentine's Day next year.

