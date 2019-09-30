Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in

Even Singapore's very own crazy rich Asian has experienced buyer's remorse when it comes to splurging on designer items.

Earlier in June this year, flight attendant turned socialite Jamie Chua dropped a 20-minute video on the top five luxury bags that she regretted buying.

Coincidentally, all five happen to be Chanels and her main gripe with them was their size — too small and impossible to fit the packet of wet wipes she uses to clean her hands with after every handshake.

And if anyone is qualified to be sharing luxury bag regrets, it's probably the 45-year-old, who bought her first Chanel 2.55 at age 17.

Since then, she has amassed one of the world's largest collections of Hermes handbags, and now keeps over 200 of her Birkin and Kelly styles in full-length glass cabinets at the front of her fingerprint-protected wardrobe.

Despite living in a 10,000 sq ft home, the Instagram queen with over 1.1 million followers concedes that she faces "space constraints", and now avoids buying handbags that are too small unless she wants them for the sole purpose of having it as a display item.

While having too many Birkins is a #FirstWorldProblem not many of us can relate to, shrinking closet woes are, and Kondo-ing our luxury bags will simply be out of the question.

So before you commit to shelling out thousands for that arm candy you've been eyeing, we got Style Theory's Head of Bags, Jayme Tan, to spill on the best and worst luxury bags one can invest in.

THE STYLES WORTH SPLURGING ON… AND THOSE THAT ARE NOT