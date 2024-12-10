A soft toy, an Olympian and a pop queen: Here's what Singaporeans searched for in 2024

Google is an essential part of our lives. Not sure about something? Google it.

We've probably all been on random Google deep dives thanks to our searches.

But have you ever wondered what everyone else in Singapore is searching for?

From the latest trends to international news and popular celebrities, Google has released its annual Year in Search lists — unveiling the topics that Singaporeans are interested in this year.

Top trending searches

According to Google, the top searches in Singapore this year largely revolve around sporting events and pop culture.

The nation tuned in to the return of the Olympic Games in Paris this year, which ranks third on Google's Top Trending Searches list. This passion for sports extended beyond the Olympics, with football fever gripping fans who followed the Uefa European Championship, which ranks number one.

As for pop culture enthusiasts, Singaporeans turn to Google to keep up with whatever's hottest at the moment like Pop Mart's Labubu, which ranks 10th on the list.

For those who aren't familiar, Labubu is a popular character originally created by Hong Kong-born and Netherlands-raised artist Kasing Lung — who drew inspiration for the devilish-looking character from Nordic folklore that he grew up with.

Blackpink's Lisa was seen holding a giant Labubu plushie recently, and even some of our politicians have joined in on the hype by dressing up a Labubu figurine in its own little white uniform.

The rest of the Trending Searches list include topics ranging from current events to movies, international news and celebrities.

For example, coming in second is the 2024 US Elections, which took place last month and saw Donald Trump's shocking election as president again.

Others on the list include popstar Taylor Swift, who held her highly anticipated concerts in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour.

Her arrival was seen as a boon for Singapore's economy and her popularity prompted her to add three more shows to the Singapore leg of her tour. There was plenty of news surrounding her time here, from fans travelling from overseas just to see her perform, to heartwarming proposals at her concert.

Thai tearjerker How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies ranks sixth — it was a movie so touching that it inspired a TikTok trend where people filmed their reactions before and after the show, as well as 'try not to cry' challenges.

The movie grossed $1.77 million in Singapore in its first 11 days of release and is the highest-grossing Thai film in Singapore, according to The Straits Times.

At number 9 is Liam Payne — the tragic death of the 31-year-old British singer and former One Direction member in October sent shockwaves around the world.

Other trending lists

This year, Google unveiled seven Trending lists.

Apart from the overall Top Trending Searches list, they include the top searches for Singapore News, International News, TV Shows, Movies, Local Personalities and International Personalities.

For the Trending Singapore News list, the top search is Taylor Swift — who was also mentioned on the same list last year, ranking eighth then.

Amid the rising cost of living, Singaporeans also sought financial support initiatives such as CDC Vouchers (second on Trending Singapore News, fifth on Trending Searches) and GST Vouchers (eighth on Trending Singapore News).

As for Trending International News, the most popular ones in Singapore see a number of searches related to overseas elections, with the US Elections 2024 taking first place.

Other similar topics on the list include India Elections Results at number three and the 2024 Taiwanese Presidential Election at number nine.

If you're curious about which TV show Singaporeans are looking up the most — it's South Korean drama Queen of Tears.

K-dramas dominate the list with Marry My Husband in second, Lovely Runner at fourth, Love Next Door at eighth, Gyeongseong Creature at ninth and Hierachy at tenth.

Thailand's How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies takes the crown for the number one search on the Trending Movies list.

One of our homegrown movies, Money No Enough 3, ranks on the list at number nine. This is the third movie from Jack Neo's Money No Enough franchise — 16 years after Money No Enough 2, which deeply engraved the iconic line of 'Ah Hui, have you eaten?' in many Singaporeans' memories.

On the Trending Local Personalities list, Singaporean athlete Max Maeder takes first place. The 17-year-old wowed the nation after securing a bronze medal in the Men's Kitefoiling category at the Paris Olympics 2024 — making him Singapore's youngest Olympic and sailing medallist. He also came in sixth on Trending Singapore News.

Singapore's Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong is in second place on the Trending Local Personalities list and seventh on Trending Singapore News. The former deputy PM and finance minister took office as Singapore's fourth PM in May, succeeding Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and marking the first change of leadership in Singapore in 20 years.

Some local celebrities also made the list, such as Lion Mums' Nurul Aini at seventh and Benjamin Kheng at tenth.

In addition to ranking first for Singapore News, Taylor Swift also ranks number one on the Trending International Personalities list.

Her boyfriend, American professional footballer Travis Kelce, also ranks on the list at tenth.

Uncover 'hidden' top searches

To unveil the findings of the Year in Search 2024 lists in a fun and interactive way, Google also collaborated with Gen Z artist Jaeyelle to create an explorable artwork where people can search for and uncover some of the top trending searches in Singapore — reminiscent of a game of Where's Waldo.

