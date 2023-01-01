Sol & Ora shines Mediterranean-kissed flavours on the shores of Sentosa

Translating to 'Sun & Shore' in Latin, needless to say Sol & Ora is both bathed in plenty of sun glow, whilst offering stellar views of Singapore Straits from its strategic location in Sentosa.

Perched on the rooftop of The Outpost Hotel, the new restaurant offers the allure of the 'Middle Sea' and its unique culture and cuisine.

Planning a trip to Greece, or Italy soon? Get a start on living your Mediterranean dreams and delve into the 'coastal way of life' here first!

Following the success of its sister CBD restaurant, Sol & Luna, this new endeavour by 1-Group kicks things up a notch with luxe curved walls, rattan furnishing and comfy banquette seats.

The menu is filled with fresh, produce-driven and hand-crafted offerings, charged with Latin-Mediterranean flavours derived from the use of vegetables, herbs and other ingredients from the Basin's northern littoral — namely Italy, France, Spain and Greece.

Greek ‘Saganaki’ Cheese.

PHOTO: Sol & Ora

Like any good meal, we begin with the pillowy Brioche 'Parker' Roll ($8) from the French region. Aptly paired with creamy French butter and a Provençal tapenade, the warm bun is bound to satisfy bread-lovers. The tapenade elevates the otherwise ordinary dish with black kalamata olives, adding a layer of briny, bitter and salty flavours.

For cheese fanatics, the Greek 'Saganaki' Cheese ($23) is the perfect pick of traditional Greek gastronomy. The tangy and sweet nibble, sports pan-fried Kefalotyri cheese drizzled with honey and served with lemon.

Petite Meze.

PHOTO: Sol & Ora

Great for aperitivo hour, Petite Meze ($22) is the quintessential Mediterranean platter, bringing together crunchy rosemary and sea salt feuille de brick, uber creamy yet light Whipped Taramasalata (smoked cod roe), pickled olives, as well as smoky, charred padron peppers. The herbaceous falafels were slightly dry, leading us to dip constantly into the yoghurt and cucumber Tzatziki.

Pair this sharing plate with thoughtfully curated wines and seaside-inspired cocktails, like the Summer Solstice ($22) a refreshing sweet sip with Old Sport gin, Greek five-herb tea syrup, and rose.

La Bomba.

PHOTO: Sol & Ora

Labelled as an appetiser, the Catalonian tapas 'La Bomba' ($18) is a moreish deep-fried breaded sphere dish that you can easily fill up on, thanks to its load of minced chicken and potato, topped off with house-made aioli and spicy tomato sauce.

The Cavatelli Pasta ($28) was equally rich and heavy, with surprise bits of caramelised onions, spinach and seafood like crab and anchovies.

An umami wood-fire scorched eggplant dish, the Imam Bayildi ($18) on the other hand, presented an interesting and unique slimy yet chewy mouthfeel with touches of piquant tomato, coriander seeds, and cinnamon.

Imam Bayildi.

PHOTO: Sol & Ora

Sweet edgings call for all-around favourites like sugary Churros ($16) with thickened chocolate dip, whilst the Greek Bougatsa ($14) has also acquired a strong following of fans. This Greek breakfast bite features light and flaky filo pastry encasing sweet custard cream, and dusted with cinnamon sugar to add a layer of herby spice.

Sol & Ora is located at Level 7 The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Avenue, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951, p. +65 8879 8765.

Open daily Tue-Wed 6pm-10.30pm, Thu-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 3pm-4.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-2.30pm, 3pm-4.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.