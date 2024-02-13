Sole searching: The best spots to buy sneakers in Singapore

There’s no denying that sneakers are among the most versatile shoes available, offering abundant styling possibilities.

However, finding a quality pair can prove challenging if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, our top picks for sick kicks will have you all laced up and stepping out in style!

Limited Edt

As Singapore’s leading sneaker boutique, Limited Edt pioneers and fuels sneaker culture, offering you the most coveted and exclusive footwear from multiple concept stores across the country.

Catering to discerning sneaker enthusiasts and collectors, Limited Edt carries top-tier brands like adidas, Saucony, Under Armour, and Converse, spanning both lifestyle and performance categories.

Their expansive selection includes prized collaborations such as the elite Nike Tier 0 collection, and the modernised Converse First String series, as well as premium selections from the coveted Vans Vault label.

With a singular focus on curating the most comprehensive sneaker selection in Singapore, Limited Edt provides dedicated enthusiasts access to all the newest drops and hardest-to-find gems — cementing its reputation as every sneaker head’s dream destination locally and abroad.

Shop Limited Edt online or in-store; please refer to the website for location details.

Exit

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr2acXHviQO/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5400a4ba-60f5-4316-93f6-23c9c6dfda74[/embed]

Discover the ultimate sanctuary for authentic streetwear enthusiasts at Exit. As purveyors of rare global labels and creators of their exclusive house-brand, Exit Labs, they curate a meticulously selected collection of coveted gear.

Elevate your retail experience with 100 per cent legitimate pieces, including highly sought-after collaborations like the Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Para-Noise 2.0 ($599++) by K-pop icon G-Dragon, sporting futuristic dystopian touches.

Also spotlighted is the iconic adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ($599) in the classic Black/Red colorway, wearing the signature Primeknit pattern and scarlet accents over a blacked-out palette.

Join the streetwise community at Exit, where hype meets authenticity, and style is served fresh daily!

Shop Exit online or in-store; please refer to the website for location details.

Sneakers Club

Step into Sneakers Club and discover a community united by passion for sneaker culture and the thrill of the latest drops. Pristine displays of sneakers, jerseys, socks and cards line the meticulously curated space.

From the sublimely monochromatic Nike Dunk Low Retro GS Panda Panda ($229), with its clean black and white palette, to the vibrantly pink Anta GH4 Valentine’s Day ($169), their offerings appeal broadly — spanning performance basketball kicks to stylish streetwear.

As purveyors of footwear encompassing style and function, Sneakers Club provides an unparalleled inventory with their shelves stacked with iconic labels alongside rising stars and timeless classics.

Shop Sneakers Club online or in-store; please refer to the website for location details.

Dover Street Market Singapore

Step into sneaker paradise at Dover Street Market Singapore, a haven carefully curated by fashion visionary Rei Kawakubo for discerning aficionados. In this retail mecca, the boundaries between luxury and streetwear are seamlessly blurred.

Discover iconic classics like the Vans JJJJound Authentic VLT LX ($145), intermingling with exclusive capsules such as the Balenciaga Men’s Destroy Canvas Piercing Paris High Top Black ($1050).

For all you style-conscious collectors and hypebeasts alike, Dover Street Market offers you a transcendent retail experience that stands out in the world of fashion.

Shop Dover Street Market online or in-store; please refer to the website for location details.

Foot Locker

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3AHx2VOAei/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e118a774-012a-437d-8c30-728a53528e2b[/embed]

With over 2500 stores globally, Foot Locker stands as the premier retailer embodying an icon of street culture, the sneaker scene, and athletic lifestyles since its inception in 1975.

Fuelled by longstanding relationships with major brands, Foot Locker provides you with a direct link to the latest products and exclusive launches, driven by a team of individuals who truly live, breathe, and dream sneakers.

The collections, curated by and for sneaker enthusiasts, adhere to stringent standards, ensuring only you receive only the creme de la creme.

From timeless classics like the Nike Air Force 1 ($165) to iconic basketball legends like the New Balance 550 ($179), Foot Locker maintains its position at the forefront, consistently delivering sought-after items and staying ahead of fashion trends.

Shop Foot Locker online or in-store; please refer to the website for location details.

ALSO READ: Sugar, spice and everything Nike: The Powerpuff Girls sneakers to be released on Dec 15

This article was first published in City Nomads.