Sugar, spice and everything Nike: The Powerpuff Girls sneakers to be released on Dec 15

Sugar, spice and everything nice.

These were the ingredients chosen to make the perfect pair of shoes.

If you grew up watching The Powerpuff Girls, you'd probably be excited for Nike's new sneaker drop.

The sports brand has officially announced that The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration will be available tomorrow (Dec 15) at 12pm.

These new kicks will come in three vibrant shades, synonymous with Blossom's, Bubbles' and Buttercup's colour schemes.

The Blossom sneakers come in her signature hues—lotus pink and magma orange.

Resembling her iconic hairdo, the shoe laces are bright orange and adorned with red leather hearts.

And stitched onto the shoe's heels are her prominent pink laser eyes.

The Bubbles sneakers feature tour yellow and university blue accents.

Just like her hair, the shoe laces are a bright yellow, while her blue laser eyes are stitched onto the heel of the shoe.

For the Buttercup sneakers, black and mean green were used and like the other two sneaker designs, her green eyes are stitched onto the back of the shoe.

The adult sizes retail for $219 and if you want to match with your little one, kids' and toddler versions are available for $125 and $109 respectively.

Fans have waited for the drop for months

News of the much-anticipated collection first surfaced earlier in March this year and for months, both Nike and Cartoon Network did not issue an official statement regarding the collaboration, reported Hypebeast.

In July, sneaker leaker Thesolessorcerer revealed pictures of the Blossom sample pair and shared them on Instagram.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu9YA4suwJ0/[/embed]

As more leaks were released by other sneakerheads over the next few months, fans got more excited.

However, some were left disappointed after seeing the final product.

In the comments on the shoe launch posted by media outlet Drip on Dec 9, several people said that the shoes in the commercials looked better than the actual product.

Others said that the stitched eyes on the heel of the shoe ruined the look.

