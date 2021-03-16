Songkran with safe distancing: Wild Wild Wet has a month-long Thai-themed festival for those who miss the +66

Get wet and wild – with safety measures – celebrating Thai New Year festival Songkran at outdoor water park Wild Wild Wet as it turns into a massive Thai-themed attraction.

Songkran is also known as the Water Splashing Festival to many – a celebration that marks the start of the Buddhist New Year. Every year, on April 13, people line the streets of Thailand to partake in boisterous water fights where it is recommended to leave the house armed with a water gun.

The festival isn't limited to the Thais and in previous years, many Singaporeans would hop on a plane to Thailand during this period to join in the festivities. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this isn't a feasible idea at the moment.

PHOTO: Wild Wild Wet

Spanning the entire month of April, guests are invited to bring along their own water guns as there will be exciting water gun battles held daily from 3pm to 5pm.

Apart from that, you can also leisurely float down the Shiok River and attempt to hit some of the spinning target boards that will be set up at the attraction.

Don't have a water gun? Fret not as there will be 50 water guns distributed at the entry point.

You can look out for a giant super soaker, an actual tuk tuk and Thai-styled decor. To set the mood, electronic dance music will blast throughout the theme park so you can groove along while you spray down your targets.

After the water fights and rides, you can refuel at Ola Beach Club with Thai milk tea and other Thai snacks.

While this sounds like fun, participants need to adhere to safe distancing measures still.

According to Wild Wild Wet Singapore, selected rides will be operational at staggered hourly intervals to adhere to safe distancing measures.

For instance, at any one time, only 50 people are allowed at the Shiok River and Professor's Playground.

To read up more on such measures, you can check out their website for more information.

You can also view all the ticket prices here.

If you haven't used your SingapoRediscover Vouchers, this is also the perfect opportunity to do so.

