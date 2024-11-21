Soon-to-wed Shawn Thia 'proposes' to his groomsmen with Tissot watches

When local actor Shawn Thia proposed to his then-girlfriend Xenia Tan back in 2022, it took social media by storm.

Under the guise of doing a cute TikTok trend, he proposed to the actress and content creator at the end of a 36-second video by surprising her with a ring.

The clip has since garnered 1.9 million views and 303,400 likes.

Now, two years later and just days away from their wedding, the actor has popped another surprise proposal on his socials — this time to his groomsmen.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnthia/video/7099018271776673026?lang=en[/embed]

In the two-part video, Shawn invited four of his soon-to-be groomsmen into what appeared to be an office, where he was sitting expectantly.

Upon their arrival, he made them take a shot of tequila each before "pledging allegiance" to be his groomsmen, after which someone was sent in immediately to take their suit measurements.

But no proposal is complete without a token of love and appreciation, right?

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnthia/video/7438596213361986834[/embed]

Whipping out a leather tote bag, the actor presented his now-confirmed groomsmen with a selection of Tissot PRX watches — which probably wouldn't come as a surprise to his fans.

Shawn is known to be a watch collector and enthusiast — often posting about them on his socials.

He has even gone watch-hunting in Osaka with Xenia, thanking his fiancee in an Instagram post in December last year "for being a part of my hobby".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1gKGeFSqr3/[/embed]

According to the Tissot website and the watch models the actor chose, the watches he got for his groomsmen potentially range from $535 to $1,000 in price.

Earlier this year, the celebrity couple, who started dating after co-starring in local drama series The Algorithm, shared photos of their pre-wedding shoot taken in Vietnam.

The shoot featured both formal and casual looks — and even guest-starred two alpacas.

While the couple haven't revealed the exact date of their wedding, they have shared in an interview with publication Nuyou that they will wed at the end of this month.

AsiaOne has reached out to Shawn for more information.

