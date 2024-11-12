'It started as a crazy idea': Malaysian couple takes pre-wedding photos on Mount Kinabalu, catching attention of Sabah Tourism Board

From returning to one's alma mater to a Bukit Brown Cemetery visit, we've seen how couples have gotten creative when it comes to picking a pre-wedding photoshoot location.

Recently, a Malaysian couple took their pre-wedding snaps at Mount Kinabalu, even catching the attention of the Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

On Nov 2, Instagram user Cs_Cheeseng, or Chee Seng, posted a photo of him and his wife-to-be, Lilian, sharing a kiss at the mountain's summit.

At 4,095m above sea level, Mount Kinabalu is the highest peak in Malaysia.

Instead of regular mountain climbing or hiking apparel, the couple decked themselves in something different.

The bride-to-be was dressed in a sleeveless red dress while Chee Seng opted for a navy suit.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DB2Q96bzXPV/[/embed]

"Grateful to have realised this crazy idea with my best friend, my best partner, and my spouse," Chee Seng said, in the caption.

He added that heading up Mount Kinabalu for a photoshoot had been a "fun" and "cold" experience.

It seems like the Malaysian had no regrets about his pre-wedding photoshoot location, claiming there was no other place he would rather have had it.

Chee Seng likened love to heading up a mountain trail, with both journeys likely to include unpredictable situations filled with highs and lows.

"Even though the trails may be uneasy at times, but we are often reminded to enjoy the journey [rather] than focusing on reaching the destination itself," he wrote.

Chee Seng also shared more photos from the Mount Kinabalu photoshoot on his Instagram account, including one of the couple standing amid clouds and nature, in more casual wear this time.

He also mentioned in one of his Instagram captions that having a pre-wedding photoshoot on Mount Kinabalu "started as a crazy idea".

AsiaOne has reached out to the couple for more information.

The image of Chee Seng and his wife-to-be atop Mount Kinabalu was featured on STB's #SabahFTW (Sabah Favourite of the Week) on Nov 8.

This contest, run by STB, crowns a weekly winner based on the post that received the most likes.

RM100 (S$30) travel vouchers await the winner and, at the time of writing, Chee Seng's featured photo has 1,393 likes.

