What I go to school for: Couples recreate paktor memories for wedding photos

From school sweethearts to lifelong partners.

Young Singaporeans crossing paths and falling in love in school isn't anything to shout about.

There's even a chance that you (yes, I'm talking to you) have fallen into this category, at least once.

What is unique, however, is becoming a couple during your school days and returning to your alma mater for a wedding photo shoot.

On July 17, Felicia Tham posted on Instagram some pictures from her pre-wedding photoshoot with her fiance, Daniel Poon, at Hwa Chong Institution.

Donning their school uniform, there were loving shots of the couple gazing into each others' eyes while sharing an earpiece.

Felicia tells AsiaOne they met through a chance event during their time as students there.

Her friend from a different junior college asked for her help to promote his school's band concert.

So she had to reach out to Hwa Chong Institution's band president, who happened to be Daniel.

"We started talking daily after that, studied together sometimes and went for school events together," Felicia shared.

They only officially got together at 19, after completing their A levels.

When brainstorming for a pre-wedding photoshoot location, Felicia suggested Hwa Chong Institution to her fiance.

"He thought it was a great idea too," she quipped.

In her Lemon8 post, the 27-year-old who works in the education industry highly recommends having a wedding photoshoot for those who also met their partners in school.

Felicia mentioned she found the back-to-school experience to be meaningful and nostalgic.

When Hana met Alfian

While Felicia and Daniel headed back to school for a pre-wedding photoshoot, Hana and Alfian chose their alma mater as the location for their post-wedding photoshoot.

They met in 2012 at Christ Church Secondary School and were in the same mother tongue class.

When asked how they became a couple, Hana told AsiaOne they've been close friends ever since 2012.

The 25-year-old photographer added: "I think it was apparent that we both had feelings for each other!"

The photos captured them playing with a paper plane in class and running down a class corridor.

Hana mentioned how they wanted to create moments or pick locations in the school that held sentimental significance.

It seemed like everything was well thought out, even down to their choice of photographer.

The couple ended up going for a photographer who's a long-time friend of Alfian as well as Hana's photography mentor.

"We have always admired his work and creativity!" the couple said.

During their secondary school days, Alfian would watch and listen as Hana played the piano. They were able to recreate this scene in the photoshoot.

Local couple go unconventional

So what happens if you and your partner aren't from the same school?

There's always the straightforward wedding photoshoot locale options like beaches, parks or hotels.

But if quirky and unconventional is your and your partner's cup of tea, why not try Haw Par Villa?

This local couple looked like they had a blast having their pre-wedding photoshoot at the kitschy cultural theme park.

