Sound baths, spin sessions and stacking rocks: A morning at Gardens by the Bay's new free wellness pop-up

The past few years haven't been the kindest to some of us and if you're in need of a little reset, you can consider visiting the new Wellness Sensorium at Gardens by the Bay.

This is part of the 10-day Wellness Festival Singapore that runs from June 3 to 12.

From stone-stacking rituals that'll heighten your senses to a therapeutic light and sound bath, the multi-sensory pop-up event has six interactive zones that aim to promote holistic wellbeing.

What's also great is that admission is free. However, you'd need to make an online booking before you can enter the Wellness Sensorium.

Want to take a peek at the pop-up before heading down? Here's what we got up to at the festival.

The Source

Snapping some photos with the Instagram-worthy structure. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Smack in the middle of the area is The Source, a light installation inspired by origami folds. It emits a mesmerising light from within, so you can imagine how pretty it looks when the sky turns dark.

Feel free to step into the exhibit and walk around it — the views look pretty different from the inside!

Stone Ritual

Let's take a moment to appreciate our stone stack! We're very proud of it. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Upon first glance, the Stone Ritual's set-up looks a little like a crop circle. But in reality, it's a maze made up of hundreds of stones.

Apart from snapping some Instagram-worthy shots, you're invited to build upon existing stone stacks with the loose pebbles that are provided in the nearby boxes.

This took us some time, but it was worth it! PHOTO: AsiaOne

And it isn't easy either! We struggled with stacking our little stone pile as high as possible because it kept tumbling over. But, we have to admit that it was a pretty therapeutic activity that helped us destress and unwind.

If you'd like, you can also challenge your friends and family to see who can build the tallest tower the fastest.

Light & Sound Bath

Soaking in the ambience at the Light & Sound Bath. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Many of us associate baths with a long soak in the tub, but a bath with light and sound? That's probably a new concept to some.

Sound baths have actually been around for quite some time and for the uninitiated, it's a contemporary healing experience where you immerse yourself in the sonic vibrations of instruments like gongs and chimes.

However, this exhibit is a little different as it also involves light for a richer sensorial experience.

To enjoy it, all you have to do is relax and soak in the slow-moving coloured lights and ambient sounds. While you're at it, feel free to snap some pretty photos for the 'gram.

On Track

We had fun scaling the rock climbing wall! PHOTO: AsiaOne

Wellness isn't all about being in slow-paced environments — you can get physical too!

At On Track, there's a mini rock-climbing wall, slide and pull-up bar decked out in whimsical colours for guests to play around with. And yes, adults are welcome to do so.

We especially loved the mini rock-climbing wall. Once we scaled our way up, we got to zip down the slide on the other side to get back down. It felt like we were kids again!

Spin Orchestra

Who needs to attend spin class when there's the Spin Orchestra? PHOTO: AsiaOne

Those of you who love attending spin classes would definitely appreciate this zone, where you're encouraged to cycle your worries away.

The Spin Orchestra features a musical ensemble made entirely out of stationary bikes. Each bike produces its own sound and to activate it, all you need to do is hop on and pedal away. Do this together with a group of people to form your own orchestra!

Besides being music to your ears — literally — the installation also helps you get a good workout in. We definitely broke a sweat here.

Monument of Good Vibes

https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7104964267073342722

From afar, the Monument of Good Vibes looks like a giant structure made out of pillars, but there's so much more than that.

Here, you're encouraged to use the provided markers to doodle and pen down your feelings according to prompts like "what advice would you give your younger self?" and "what is wellness to you?".

We have to admit that the act of scribbling down your thoughts on a giant wall was pretty therapeutic, and it was also pretty encouraging to see what other people had written.

Address: The Meadow, 31 Marina Park Singapore, 019191

When: June 3 to 12

Opening hours: 9.30am to 9.30pm

melissateo@asiaone.com