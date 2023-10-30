Soup-er sized satisfaction: Zermatt Neo tackles 8.5kg bowl of bak chor mee

Bak chor mee is a crowd favorite among locals, but how far would you go for this particular dish?

Well, competitive eater Zermatt Neo took things up a notch by heading down to Bedok 85 Hawker Centre to inhale a large bowl of bak chor mee.

"I grew up in Bedok when I was little," Zermatt prefaced in a YouTube video posted on Oct 29, mentioning how his aunt used to get him bak chor mee for breakfast.

On that note, he called up his aunt the day before to seek her help to locate the Xing Ji Rou Cuo Mian stall - the hawker stall in his childhood memory.

This time, however, instead of a regular bowl of noodles, he ordered a big bowl of soup bak chor mee weighing up to 8.5kg which is equivalent to 22 servings.

For context, a typical bowl of bak chor mee weighs 600 grams.

When the gigantic bowl arrived, Zermatt estimated the dry ingredients to weigh around five to six kilograms, consisting of noodles, pork lard, wontons, ground pork, and meatballs.

The soup, on the other hand, measured around 4 liters.

After mixing everything together and savoring his first bite, he couldn't help but moan in satisfaction.

In terms of taste, Zermatt mentioned that it had to have the distinct alkaline flavor from the noodles, which it did.

The noodles maintained their "al dente texture" even after being immersed in the soup for some time.

As for the pork balls, while they're not homemade, Zermatt commented that they still tasted remarkably good.

The soup was filled with umami flavour. "It's a different ball game compared to a dry bak chor mee," he added as he slurped on the noodles.

Halfway through, Zermatt mentioned he experienced a mix of fatigue and adrenaline.

In the end, he managed to devour all the noodles with just a bit of soup left over.

In the comments section, netizens were shocked, commending his attempt at finishing the gargantuan serving of bak chor mee.

Netizens also suggested other food spots for his future challenges.

One user mentioned the minced meat fishball noodles at Sengkang Square.

Another netizen mentioned taking on the porridge at Chai Chee Pork Porridge, which is just around the corner from where he ate.

ALSO READ: 'A lot more than what I expected': Zermatt Neo downs 58 servings of kaya toast to commemorate National Day

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.