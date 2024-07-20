Southeast Asian makeup brands crafted for our tropical Asian skin

If like us, your #TikTokMadeMeBuy stash is piling up with foundations, eye shadow, or lipsticks that don't complement our Asian skin tone or worse, don't stay long enough under our tropical heat — this one's for you! It takes one to know one and we think the answer to our makeup colour run issues may be Southeast Asian makeup brands.

Some might only be available online or at their overseas retail outlets (add to your travel shopping list). Still, you'll know which brands to look to for Asian tones.

Rose All Day Cosmetics from Indonesia

For your all-day "no-makeup" makeup look, look to Rose All Day Cosmetics, an Indonesian brand founded by three enterprising ladies. Their cruelty-free, paraben-free makeup line is all about simplicity and embracing natural beauty.

Like the Lip and Cheek Duo, which comes in nine shades, glides on as a semi-matte lipstick and leaves a sheer stain on the cheeks. For that natural look, The Realest Lightweight Skin Tint offers a pore-blurring effect and is even touted as the "#1 Vegan Skin Tint with Anti Pollutant in Indonesia!"

Wardah Beauty Cosmetics from Indonesia

The all-inclusive Wardah Beauty makes our Asian skin their business. Not only are their formulations made for our climate, but they are alcohol-free, and cruelty-free, and are perhaps the only brand with a halal certification, earning them the title of Halal Green Beauty.

Their products range from makeup to skincare, and fragrance, with their Colorfit Perfect Glow Cushion being one of their best-sellers. Its skin match technology with eight shades means you'll find a closer fit to your skin tone and it even comes with SPF 30 PA ++.

Their Everyday Cheek and Lip Tint filled with antioxidants is a convenient pop of colour for your face and lips.

SILKYGIRL from Singapore

Homegrown brand SILKYGIRL has been stocking its full range of cosmetics in Guardian and Watsons since 2005. Its fun and colourful brand personality offers vibrant eye colours like the Urban Pop Eyeshadow Palette, taking you from dressy to delicate all in one box.

Use their 24-hr Flat Tip Brow Liner to evenly define and fill your brows; the best part, it stays on all day even in this tropical heat (and oil!).

PIXY from Malaysia

PIXY may be developed by Japanese company Mandom Corporation but the brand is formulated for Asian skin and is manufactured by Mandom Malaysia. So, you can expect the same high Japanese standards but tailored to suit our tropical climate.

Their base makeup is well-received for its lightweight texture and long-wearing capabilities. Use their Concealing Base, a 2-in-1 lightweight foundation and concealer for quick and gentle coverage or their BB Cream to Powder for smoother and higher coverage.

4U2 from Thailand

Founded in Thailand in 2002, 4U2 Cosmetics makes high-pigment and long-lasting products designed for people living in hot and humid countries (that's us!). Their affordable quality products, lively brand image and collaborations with Thai pop groups like BUS and 4EVE make them one of the most popular makeup brands in Thailand.

Achieve dewy skin like the pop groups with their 4U2 Skin Hyaluronic Serum Cushion that provides coverage, sun protection, and hydration to last through the day. And pucker up with the 4U2 Harder X Liquid Lip in 19 colours.

Happy Skin from the Philippines

Philippines brand, Happy Skin keeps your skin happy with their easy-to-use makeup that cares for your skin. The beauty brand uses skin-caring and cruelty-free ingredients from all over the world, ensuring quality in their products.

Using an innovative colour-adapting technology, the Happy Skin Dew Cooling Color Adapt Stick gives you a natural flush, reacting to your body's unique chemistry. The water-gel formula is buildable and transfer-proof and is infused with hyaluronic acid to keep your skin dewy and fresh.

They've also got a range of contouring and highlighting sticks that are lightweight and blendable for whatever look you want to create.

Kulfi Beauty from New York City

Although Kulfi Beauty was founded in New York City, it is specially crafted to meet the unique skin tones and undertones of South Asian skin.

It's all about self-expression and enhancing natural beauty, which is why the only coverage product they have is their Main Match Concealer, which comes in over 20 shades. The other constantly-sold-out item is the Free the Brow Brow Gel which embraces and keeps your eyebrows in shape. Hop onto their website and take a quiz to Find Your Shade.

This article was first published in City Nomads.