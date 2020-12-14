Spend the night with 'mermaids': Go glamping with manatees at River Safari this December

There are all sorts of glamping experiences available in Singapore right now, but this might be the most unique one yet — glamping with manatees.

Well not quite, but you'll get to spend the night and wake up next to these graceful underwater creatures in the air-conditioned comfort of River Safari's Amazon Flooded Forest.

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

And you'll be doing this in bell tents that come with an air mattress, pillows and blankets. You'll have to bring your own towels though, with shower facilities available at night. Your mobile devices will be settled too as the tents come with electrical points.

But it's not just about a fun night out. The River Safari has planned out an activity-packed itinerary for the whole family in a 2D1N itinerary.

River Explorer's Trail. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

​​​​​

Check-in is at 3pm and you'll start off on the River Explorers Trail, before watching the Once Upon A River animal presentation. You'll then be ushered to the Squirrel Monkey Forest in the Wild Amazonia for a special guided experience with primates.

The programme ends off with a mystery animal meeting and dinner under the stars at Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant. Breakfast is served the next day at Inuka cafe before it's time to head home at 10am.

Where the tents will be placed in River Safari's Amazon Flooded Forest. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The Glamping with Manatees programme is available daily from Dec 21 to 27, and prices for a tent that can accommodate up to four people start from $699.

You'll have to be quick too as there are only four tents available a night, according to the Wildlife Reserves Singapore, and you won't be able to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers for this overnight experience.



Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road Singapore 729826

For more information click here and to book the experience on KKday, click here.

