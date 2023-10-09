Spending more equals happiness? Singapore-based Malaysian responds to critics claiming budget meals are 'too stingy'

Is it possible for a working adult to live on $10 a day in Singapore?

That was the premise of Jonathan Lim's TikTok video, posted on Aug 29.

However, netizens ended up questioning his eating habits instead, commenting that it's "too stingy" and "not normal".

On Sept 28, Jonathan posted a response to his critics via a new 90-second TikTok video.

This time around he'd give the people what they wanted.

"So, let's not be stingy and be 'normal' normal," he commented.

In his earlier video, the Singapore-based Malaysian kept breakfast simple — a homemade peanut butter toast.

Jonathan counted this as a zero dollar expenditure.

This time around, he treated himself to a fuller breakfast consisting of bread from a bakery ($1.80) and iced coffee ($2.50).

On top of that, Jonathan also bought some yam salted egg yolk puffs ($3.50 each) for himself and his colleagues.

"No cai fan for lunch as they said it's so unhealthy," Jonathan commented.

Instead, he was looking to indulge himself in a local favourite — chee cheong fan.

This set him back $7, roughly twice the amount he paid for a plate of food at the economy rice stall.

Dinner was also a pricier affair.

In actual fact, Jonathan paid under $10 for his carbonara pasta ($9.90).

It's just that, in his previous TikTok video, he found a really good deal where two giant roasted chicken drumsticks costs only $5 in total.

As a mini treat, Jonathan added a $4.70 coconut shake to pair with his pasta dinner.

As compared to his previous $10 daily budget, Jonathan spent a total of $29.40 this time round.

"Now, I am a much happier man after spending extra on food," he claimed before thanking his critics for their 'precious advice'.

Netizens could sense that Jonathan was rubbed the wrong way and in the comments section, many attempted to pacify him by suggesting it be best to ignore his naysayers.

"Don't bother about those people. Do what suits you. I admire your thriftiness!" one user wrote.

