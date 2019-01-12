Splitting the chores and mental load: Here's how your marriage can survive

It seems like such a cliche but divvying up household chores can, and often becomes a source of marriage conflict.

Household chores are boring and thankless, but unless you want to come home to domestic disarray or it's financially possible to hire a cleaning service, there's just no way around it.

And if there's discontentment when it comes to pitching in with the chores, annoyances snowball, frustrations kick in and eventually, you'll snap. There are, however, ways to help manage your shared duties better. Plus, we tap on real women for their tips!

THERE'S NO SPLITTING IT TOTALLY 50/50

There's almost no way it's possible to split your household chores right down the middle.

And honestly, it'll just get tiring keeping track, not to mention somewhat calculative. Consider a more fluid way of organising your tasks, like a roster or deciding on the chores each will undertake.

"I live with my husband and two stepsons. We have a roster in our kitchen with the days and chores listed. It's flexible in the sense that we can discuss whether we want to stick to one chore or if we want to rotate." - Faridah

DISCUSS EXPECTATIONS AND PRIORITIES

There's one thing about living with someone else - they come with a different set of ways and beliefs on how a household is run. For example, you might consider rolling up your clothes and stuffing it in the closet acceptable, while your partner is more 'Marie Kondo' level when it comes to organisation.