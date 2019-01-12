Splitting the chores and mental load: Here's how your marriage can survive

PHOTO: Unsplash
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

It seems like such a cliche but divvying up household chores can, and often becomes a source of marriage conflict. 

Household chores are boring and thankless, but unless you want to come home to domestic disarray or it's financially possible to hire a cleaning service, there's just no way around it.

And if there's discontentment when it comes to pitching in with the chores, annoyances snowball, frustrations kick in and eventually, you'll snap. There are, however, ways to help manage your shared duties better. Plus, we tap on real women for their tips!

THERE'S NO SPLITTING IT TOTALLY 50/50

There's almost no way it's possible to split your household chores right down the middle.

And honestly, it'll just get tiring keeping track, not to mention somewhat calculative. Consider a more fluid way of organising your tasks, like a roster or deciding on the chores each will undertake.

"I live with my husband and two stepsons. We have a roster in our kitchen with the days and chores listed. It's flexible in the sense that we can discuss whether we want to stick to one chore or if we want to rotate." - Faridah

DISCUSS EXPECTATIONS AND PRIORITIES

There's one thing about living with someone else - they come with a different set of ways and beliefs on how a household is run. For example, you might consider rolling up your clothes and stuffing it in the closet acceptable, while your partner is more 'Marie Kondo' level when it comes to organisation.

My partner, for example, conscientiously washes the walls of the shower stall after he's done with it, and has the uncanny ability to organise his belongings like a flatlay. Meanwhile, I'd probably give myself a score of 6.5 out of ten for tidiness.

If you haven't already lived together before, now's the time to discuss. Talk about and decide on your topmost priorities; like if a clean toilet is more important to you, then say, having a made bed every morning.

It's easier to compromise on issues that matter the most than to completely satisfy every one. 

Also be flexible and allow your partner to accomplish tasks in their own way. Don't be overly critical if your significant other's not doing it exactly how you want it either -  as long as it's decently done, leave it be.

TRADE TASKS

Ideally, your partner can tolerate (or maybe even *hopefully* enjoy) the particular chore that you abhor. Taking on something you aren't adverse to means you'll find yourself less likely to sit on the job.

But what happens when you both detest the same task? One way, of course, is to take turns doing it so no one gets stuck with the same role. 

Or tackle it together - this makes it somewhat more enjoyable and you'll get to connect, and feel the accomplishment of finishing a task as a team.

Just be careful of taking on certain tasks just because you think you 'can get it done faster' - if you don't give the other party a chance to learn or practice, how will he or she ever get it?

"We mapped out our tasks when we got our house. Thankfully my husband takes on the things I don't want to. A decade later our routine remains the same and we're still happily married!" - Wen Lin

CONSIDER EACH OTHER'S SCHEDULE AND TIMELINE

One might be a morning person and prefers to get chores out of the way while the other leaves it until the end of the day. Chances are, you might have come across the stack of dirty dishes he'd left to tackle after he's done with his work out.

Pushing someone to tackle a chore when he or she isn't ready will likely pave the way for disgruntlement.

Is your partner going to work late nights for the week for an ongoing project? You might have to be prepared to take on a little more of the household chores.

"If he'd like to get certain tasks done that aren't generally on our weekly roster, like sorting out the storeroom over the weekend, he'll give me a heads up and ask if I'm okay with it. It sort of gives me mental prep, and I can plan my time ahead." - Wendy Foo

IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE HOUSEWORK: MENTAL LOAD

Mental load, also known as emotional labour, is basically having a checklist of things to do at the back of your mind. When it comes to domestic duties, it's stuff like not forgetting to pay the bills, picking up the kids, remembering to call the plumber and yada, yada.

In some cases though, a lion's share of the mental load can fall on the shoulders of one spouse. 

We don't have anything against the guys and we're sure this doesn't happen with every couple, but a new study by University College London (UCL) stated that women are still doing the majority of housework when living with a male partner. 

Inequality - perceived or not - can wind up with one spouse feeling overburdened and emotionally dissatisfied, which can spill over to other aspects of the marriage.

It boils down to either side taking the initiative, and knowing that each is working to make things easier for the other.

And we'll leave it right here: It's not on a partner to have to constantly delegate chores or to ask for help (does "All he/she has to do is tell me what to do" ring a bell?), it's a shared responsibility.

Taking charge of your own duties communicates that you are in on this partnership and are willing to work as team. 

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
marriage Lifestyle Tips Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)
7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)
Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers
Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES