Spook patrol: Former police officer spills most terrifying on-the-job ghost stories

The police must endure quite a lot dealing with living, breathing people over the course of their daily job.

But what will our boys in blue do when they come across the likes of ghosts and ghouls? Especially with tonight being Halloween and all.

Enter Roger Lau, a former police officer who apparently has "the gift of the third eye", according to Supernatural Confessions, an online platform for people to share their paranormal experiences.

Speaking on Supernatural Confessions, an online platform for people to share their paranormal experiences, Roger shared two of his most terrifying on-duty ghost stories in a clip shared on their TikTok yesterday (Oct 30). The video has since garnered over 298,200 views and 15,200 likes.

Roger shared some of his most terrifying on-duty ghost stories on the platform's YouTube channel back in 2020, but two of the scariest ones recently went viral on TikTok, just in time for Halloween.

The TikTok was posted by Supernatural Confessions yesterday (Oct 30), and has since garnered over 298,200 views and 15,200 likes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@supernaturalconfessions/video/7159807632839052546?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7159807632839052546

In his first tale, Roger recounted the time when he and his partner were patrolling a graveyard late at night.

While parked, Roger spotted a huge tree to the side of their vehicle. Under the towering tree, the host of the Chinese paranormal podcast 00:01, spotted a young girl – no more than 13 or 14 years of age – dressed in bloodstained white pyjamas.

Roger, unable to make out the young girl's face, turned to take a second glance, only to realise that the girl had vanished into thin air.

Sensing something amiss, the cautious police officer turned for the final time, and had the shock of his life!

"I have this habit, I would turn the second time and she wasn't there. I turned the third time and she was like peeping in my car!"

A very startled Roger immediately tapped hurriedly at his partner's lap while barking at him to drive off immediately. They arrived back to the station safely with his partner none the wiser.

Now, an incident like this would drive any ordinary person to switch permanently to the day shift, but Roger is no ordinary man it would seem.

Sharing his second on-the-job ghost story, Roger stated that this is his personal favourite that he has shared countless times.

Once more, he and his partner were patrolling along Victoria Street at 2am in the morning, overlooking the old Malay cemetery.

Roger was updating his log sheets in the patrol car when he suddenly felt goosebumps all over. He explained that it's never a good sign, but an indicator that spirits are near.

Scanning the area, Roger spotted a Chinese man pushing a metal gate, trying to get into the dark burial grounds. His gut compelled him to check on this very suspicious-looking man, and he asked his partner if they should do so.

To Roger's surprise, his stunned partner replied that he didn't see anyone and thought he was pulling his leg.

Roger insisted and told him of the man at the gate, but his partner exclaimed that he didn't see any man or metal gate! Spooked, his partner told him to quit messing with him.

At this point, the Chinese man seemed to notice the pair and turned to face them.

Even though it was dark, Roger noted that he was frighteningly pale, had a small moustache and hollow eyes!

Perhaps out of a sense of duty or bravery, Roger was adamant about getting out of the car to check the man who was as white as a sheet.

"I don't know what got into me. I'm not scared, I still want to check [on] him."

His partner though, had enough sense to keep Roger in the car and drove back to the station.

Waiting it out till 7am, they returned at Roger's insistence only to find no trace of the man or metal gate.

To this day, Roger claimed that he still makes it a point to find the metal gate whenever he's in the area.

ALSO READ: I visited the cemetery on the first night of Hungry Ghost festival

Predictably, netizens' response has been mixed.

One netizen reaffirmed Roger's encounter of the Chinese man and the metal gate by sharing that they experienced something similar.

A netizen who experienced the same metal gate as former police officer Roger. SCREENGRAB/Tiktok/supernaturalconfessions

Others saw the humour in all of this despite Roger's spooky stories. One netizen suggested that Roger might have seen a gateway to a parallel universe while another asked why didn't he capture his adventure with his phone camera.

On the flip side, some netizens saw the funny side of former police officer Roger's spooky tales. SCREENGRAB/TikTok/supernaturalconfessions

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.