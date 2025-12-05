Spotify Wrapped 2025: Taylor Swift and Jay Chou retain spots as top artistes of the year in Singapore

Spotify Wrapped is back, revealing everyone's top and most-streamed music and artistes this year.

Taylor Swift continues her reign as Spotify's Top Artiste in Singapore in 2025, according to the streaming giant's annual campaign released on Dec 3. The pop star also topped the list last year.

Taylor dropped her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October.

The pop icon was last in Singapore in 2024 for her highly coveted Eras Tour, which sold more than S$2.6 billion in tickets worldwide.

Also retaining his spot in the list from last year, Jay Chou, often regarded as the King of Mandopop, is in second place.

Despite having slowed down on his music releases (his last album was in 2022), Jay’s songs are considered classics and remain popular among Singaporeans — with most of his top tracks on Spotify being from the early 2000s.

He was last in Singapore in October 2024 for a three-night show as part of his Carnival World Tour.

The rest of the top 10 list of artistes in 2025 mainly consists of US pop artistes, with Ariana Grande in third place, followed by The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sza and Sabrina Carpenter.

BTS' Jin is the only K-pop artiste featured this year, making the list at number 10.

That said, the genre is much more prominent in the Top Tracks of 2025 in Singapore — taking up more than half of the list.

Don't Say You Love Me by Jin takes first place.

The ballad's music video, which was released in May and filmed in Singapore, showcased several local landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay, National Gallery Singapore, the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands.

Coming in second is Chinese hit Jumping Machine by LBI, which is popular on social media and often used as the background song for videos on TikTok.

Another notable K-pop track — Golden, from the hit movie K-Pop Demon Hunters featuring HUNTR/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and the film's cast.

Other songs in the top tracks list include: Who by BTS' Jimin in fourth, followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With a Smile, Yung Kai's blue, Blackpink Rose and Bruno Mars' viral hit Apt, Jennie's Like Jennie, Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, and Seven by BTS' Jungkook and Latto.

[[nid:717989]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com