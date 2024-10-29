Stall selling $2.70 fishball noodles shutters after 39 years, over 300 customers visited on last day

After operating for nearly four decades, You Xiang Teochew Noodles, beloved by many of its regular customers, closed its doors for good on Oct 23.

Run by Hu Ronghui (transliteration), 62, and his wife Chen Qiuyu (transliteration), 59, You Xiang Teochew Noodles had been serving noodle dishes at wallet-friendly prices to diners for the past 39 years.

Their popular menu items include their fishball noodles and minced meat noodles, which cost $2.70 and $3.50 respectively.

Explaining to Shin Min Daily News why they'd kept their prices so low all these years, Hu shared that as there are many elderly citizens that live in the area who might not have an active income, he had hoped to "ease their burden". "Even though our income has decreased, what's most important is bringing convenience to the public," said Hu.

When asked about his hawker journey, Hu stated in the interview that he had started out by helping out at his friend's noodle stall.

He eventually opened his own stall at a coffee shop in Potong Pasir.

He later moved his business to Bukit Panjang Food Centre, operating at the location for the past 10 years. By then, he had already accumulated a pool of regular customers.

Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, had patronised You Xiang Teochew Noodles back in 2019, and urged diners to drop by the stall in her Facebook post.

"If you’re in the area, do pop by to enjoy the delicious noodles and other tasty local delights at the hawker centre!" she wrote.

According to Hu, over 300 loyal customers came to bid farewell on the stall's last day of operation (Oct 23), most of them regulars.

Several of them were saddened by the fact that they would no longer be able to get a taste of their favourite items from the stall.

Liao Jinfen (transliteration), 65, was one of them. Speaking to Shin Min, she stated that she and her mother were regular customers of the stall and would buy fishcakes from them twice a week.

"The couple is very friendly, and sometimes, there would be a queue forming in front of the stall even before they open," said the schoolteacher, who had been living in the area for over 20 years.

On the evening of its last day, a Shin Min reporter spotted a long queue in front of the stall — reaffirming its popularity.

Later that night, the couple and their two children held a farewell party at the stall with friends and relatives joining in the celebration — marking a bittersweet end to a 39-year legacy.

As for what his plans are post-retirement, Hu told Shin Min that he intends to travel, meet old friends and make up for lost time. He added that he had planned to retire a year ago — a decision which was met with support from his children.

"We're not young anymore and get tired easily working long hours. Now that our children have graduated from university and no longer require constant care from us, it's time to do something for ourselves," he said.

