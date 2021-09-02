'Standard drop like a rock': Netizens divided on Hawker Chan losing Michelin star

If you're a certified foodie, you probably already know that the Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 was released yesterday (Sept 1).

But it seems as though it's an eatery that's not on the list this year that's got the most tongues wagging.

Hawker Chan, which was known for serving up the world's cheapest Michelin star meal, a $2.80 soya sauce chicken rice, was conspicuously missing from the culinary bible. This is the eatery's first time being excluded from the list since it was first awarded a Michelin star in 2016.

The snub sparked a flurry of comments online, some asserting that Hawker Chan wasn't Michelin-star worthy anyway.

The eatery has also received some less than stellar reviews over the past years, such as one by Danielfooddiary which quipped: "Like, what happened?"

But there were others who came to Hawker Chan's defence, some even questioning if the Michelin Guide was an accurate barometer for local cuisine.

According to the Michelin Guide, restaurants are judged based on the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

Restaurants are assessed by inspectors, who make multiple visits to the restaurant and endeavour to try as many dishes as possible.

They're even sent to inspect restaurants in other countries where Michelin Guides are issued to ensure that judgements are based on the same standards worldwide.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hawker Chan for their comments.

