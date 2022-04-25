Star Awards 2022: All the best beauty looks

In the lead-up to Star Awards — arguably Singapore's glitziest showbiz event — it's not uncommon to see our local stars prepping for their camera close-ups.

From pampering facials to pre-event skincare prep, the stars go all out to steer clear of a bad skin day during the awards night.

If there's one thing that the past Star Awards shows have taught us (besides the surprise winners and unexpected losses), it is that some of our television stars aren't just game for jaw-dropping outfits: Think Joanne Peh's high slit Mikael D gown and Sheila Sim's low-plunging Chanel dress).

They are also equally envy-worthy and adventurous when it comes to the makeup department (cue Fann Wong's #skingoals complexion and Cynthia Koh's bold lippy).

Which makes us wonder: Who stole the limelight at this year's Star Awards with their stunning beauty looks?

Find out below.

Joanne Peh

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Joannepeh

Looking fresh and radiant, Best Actress nominee Joanne went for matte and natural-looking makeup, accentuating her facial features with the help of some contouring.

Chantalle Ng

With such a scene-stealing gown, Chantalle dialed down the drama for her makeup, going for a soft and subtle dusty pink hue on her eyes and lips.

Rebecca Lim

With a hint of blusher, light mascara-ed lashes and softly defined brows, Rebecca kept her makeup simple yet sophisticated for the awards night.

Desmond Tan

From the thick (and neatly trimmed) brows to the glowing skin, Desmond proves that a well-groomed man is definitely a charming man!

Zoe Tay

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Zoetay10

Sporting va-va-voom hair and vermilion lips, All-Time Favourite Artiste Zoe got her glam mode on for the big night.

Cynthia Koh

Following her controversial dress, Cynthia didn't disappoint at Star Awards 2022. The Best Supporting Actress nominee looked runway-ready, matching her entrance-making gown with a sleek hairdo and dark red lips.

Jesseca Liu

Jesseca, who has a penchant for goddess-like gowns, turned up the heat by donning a red hot number and teaming it with an equally bold lippy. It's definitely an alluring and best dressed-worthy look that screams: "I've arrived!"

Carrie Wong

Carrie went for a timeless and failsafe black gown (with a plunging neckline to boot!), styling it with a high ponytail, fresh-like-daisy skin and blush pink lips.

Felicia Chin

Donning a bride-ready gown, Felicia completed her romantic-looking OOTD with pared-down makeup, adding a dash of cheery colour in the form of fuchsia lips.

Tasha Low

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Tashaalow

From the winged liner to the neatly combed bangs, Tasha exuded major Lisa from Blackpink vibes.

Ya Hui

Ya Hui added an energetic and party-ready vibe to her stylish and see-through outfit by opting for a semi-wet, textured hairdo.

Paige Chua

From the sleek hair to the smokey eye makeup to the nude lippy, Paige's makeup looks understated yet glamorous.

Denise Camillia Tan

While most actresses opted for dark or muted eye makeup, Denise went for the opposite and stood out with her brightly lit eyelids.

Vivian Lai

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Veravivian

Playing it safe, Vivian matched her eyes and lips with her dusty pink off-shoulder frock, and boy does she look fab and feminine.

Bonnie Loo

Bonnie's extra-long lashes pulled everyone's attention to her doll-like peepers. And oh, if only our tresses are as well behaved as Bonnie's smooth and silky hair!

This article was first published in Her World Online.