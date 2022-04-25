Star Awards 2022: From plunging necklines to high-slit gowns, here are our favourite red carpet looks

There were celebrities who donned some pretty questionable outfits for Star Awards this year, but there were others who made us gasp in awe.

It also seems like some celebrities were inspired when Cynthia Koh said that women should milk their curves because this year, we saw a number of sexy outfits.

While it was hard choosing who were the best-dressed actors and actresses this year, here are the few that caught our attention.

Zoe Tay

When Mediacorp Ah Jie Zoe Tay stepped out onto the red carpet in her purple gown, we got goosebumps.

The 54-year-old was decked out in an exquisite purple cape-sleeved Gucci gown that fluttered in the wind with every step that she took.

The colour purple represents royalty in some cultures and that's completely accurate when it comes to Zoe because she looked like a queen in that dress.

For what it's worth, Lady Gaga wore the same outfit to the House of Gucci premiere.

Desmond Tan

Desmond looking absolutely suave as he walked down the red carpet. PHOTO: Mediacorp

Last year, Desmond Tan ended up on our worst-dressed list thanks to his hideous tie-dye suit and oversized secondary school uniform-like outfit.

But this year, the 35-year-old has redeemed himself with his sleek, white knee-length coat (sans inner shirt) that was paired with matching white pants that had zipper details.

We love how well it fit his physique, especially the neckline, which showed off his long necklaces and a little male cleavage. All in all, it was very chic and a huge glow up from what he wore previously.

Denise Camillia Tan

Looking extra leggy this Star Awards was Denise Camillia Tan, 29.

For the gala event, she came dressed in a princess-like white gown that featured a bustier top and a poofy, gauzy skirt. While the skirt was long, it had very high slits that showed off her long, slender legs whenever she walked.

The look was completed with a pair of high heels that were adorned with clusters of pearly beads.

Pan Lingling

Another celebrity who was seen flaunting her assets was 51-year-old Pan Lingling.

If you thought she looked slimmer from when you last saw her, you're right, because she recently shaved off 10kg.

And to show off her new, slim physique, the actress donned a jaw-dropping white floral dress that revealed plenty of skin and cleavage.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (April 23), she also mentioned that it was "a bit of a struggle" when she first tried on the dress.

"But I kept reminding myself to overcome the obstacles that I set for myself and to have more confidence," she added.

Jesseca Liu

Jesseca's stunning red gown proved that sometimes, you don't have to wear anything too complicated to be an absolute showstopper.

The simple figure-hugging number featured a toga-like top and a flowy mermaid skirt. This was elevated by a cheeky slit that ran from her right shoulder to her waist.

To complete the classic look, she paired the dress with some shimmery silver jewellery as well as sleek black heels.

Romeo Tan

PHOTO: Romeo Tan

While we had mixed feelings about 37-year-old Romeo Tan's first ensemble, we absolutely dug his second outfit.

From afar, the black suit looked like it was speckled with white polka dots. However, we realised that these were a cluster of small circles in the shape of a diamond, which added some flair to what would have been a plain black suit.

We felt that he pulled this off fantastically and we loved the low neckline which showed off a little skin.

