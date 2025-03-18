Starbucks and Peanuts launch exclusive drinks and merch, starting March 27

Coffee lovers in Singapore must be having quite a week.

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee announced a collaboration with MoonLab Studio last Friday (March 14) and this time around, it's Starbucks launching a new collaboration.

Come March 27, Starbucks in Asia Pacific will launch a host of exclusive Peanuts-inspired merchandise and beverages.

The collaboration is set to feature the iconic Peanuts gang, characters from the classic American cartoon strip by Charles M. Schulz.

This will include a new exclusive Snoopy persona Joe Kind Snoopy and will be available throughout April, which is Starbucks' Global Month of Good.

There'll be three beverages to choose from and all drinks are capped with a cute Joe Kind Snoopy chocolate topper.

Starbucks' trademark Frappuccino is loved by many, so how about a Peanuts-inspired one instead?

Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate and Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino Blended Beverage is a creamy concoction of vanilla syrup and chocolate chips combined with chocolate and caramel sauces. The drink is complete with a final topping of whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Those who enjoy a caffeine kick can opt for Joe Kind Snoopy Oatmilk Chocolate and Caramel Latte. The drink is built on an espresso base with caramel and chocolate sauces on the sides of the cup. Steamed milk and whipped cream tops off the drink.

Iced Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate and Caramel Oatmilk Latte is similar, just that its cold milk and ice as opposed to steamed milk. Perfect for a warm sunny day out!

As for the merchandise collection, there are plenty of kitchenware essentials to look out for — from reusable cups to tumblers and mugs.

It's not all drinks-related though, there is also a charming keychain as well as a vibrant tote bag with cheerful illustrations of Joe Kind Snoopy.

Do note that the lineup of Peanuts-inspired drinks and merchandise is for a limited time while supplies last.

Beyond the drinks and merch, Starbucks has also curated a Spotify playlist as part of the collaboration. These classic Peanut tracks invite customers to celebrate positivity and embrace moments of goodwill.

