Starbucks ties up with A Bathing Ape for Baby Milo Cardholder collab

Starbucks is going back in time with the new launch of the Coffee Heritage Collection. The collection serves as an appreciation for the commitment that Starbucks has put into creating the finest quality of coffee for its customers – from growing, to picking, and to roasting.

PHOTO: Starbucks

This new line will feature water bottles, tumblers and cold cups designed with a refreshing dark mint and snowy cream colour, complemented with hues of vibrant res coffee cherry tones.

PHOTO: Starbucks

Additionally, these products are also decorated with coffee trees, cherries and lush greenery that brings out one’s coffee spirit.

Moreover, one to look forward to with this collection would be the exclusive collaboration between Starbucks and A Bathing Ape. Featuring a Baby Milo Cardholder/Lanyard, this item comes with both short and long straps that can be doubled as a cardholder and a lanyard.

It is definitely a great collectable as well as a perfect gift for your loved one.

However, if you’re looking for a more functional item for your staycation or to just stash your daily items in, Starbucks also has a tote bag and packing cube set that’s perfect to bring along for short-day trips.

PHOTO: Starbucks

For those interested in getting their hands on these items, it is now available on Lazada and Shopee. For more information about the full range of seasonal drinks, treats and merchandise available in Starbucks, head on to their official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.