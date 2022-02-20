Stay on top of things with 7 timepieces with calendar functions

One of very few Patek Philippe dressy timepieces available in steel, the latest version of the Ref. 5905 is a 42mm self-winding model that combines a flyback chronograph with an annual calendar. Against a vibrant sunburst olive green dial, the watch’s day, date and month apertures are arranged in an arc — the signature of this model since its launch in 2019.

Starring role

PHOTO: Patek Philippe

Distinguished by design codes rooted in the history of its Minerva manufacture, the Montblanc Star Legacy range includes the 42mm Star Legacy Full Calendar.

The steel watch features the collection’s signature accents — the exploding star guilloche pattern, leaf-shaped hands and a railway track. The calendar displays include day and month apertures at the top and an analogue date ring.

Facets of times

PHOTO: Patek Philippe

Omega’s Globemaster Co-Axial Master Chronometer Annual Calendar 41mm features a sunray-brushed “pie pan” dial inspired by the first Constellation model from 1952. As part of the watch’s annual calendar display, each of the dial’s facets features a month.

There is also a date window at 6 o’clock. This self-winding timepiece is housed in Sedna gold, Omega’s own rose gold.

Promise the moon

PHOTO: Patek Philippe

Hate it when a watch hand blocks the view of a moon phase? For its latest Master Control Calendar, Jaeger-LeCoultre has created a jumping date hand, which points at the date on the rim of the dial and jumps from 15 to 16, so it never obscures the moon phase. The self-winding 40mm pink gold timepiece also shows the day and month at the top of the dial.

Modern tradition

PHOTO: Patek Philippe

One of the latest additions to Vacheron Constantin’s Traditionnelle family of classically inspired watches, the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar comes in a 41mm white gold case and has a slate-grey dial that gives it a modern look. Powered by a self-winding movement, the watch features a triple calendar with the date, day and month, along with a moon phase.

Power of four

PHOTO: Patek Philippe

In between an annual calendar and a perpetual calendar, the four-year calendar of Breitling’s Super

Chronomat 44 Four-Year Calendar has to be adjusted just once every leap year. Housed in a 44mm steel case with red gold accents, this automatic watch comes with the brand’s Rouleaux bracelet or a Rouleaux-inspired rubber strap (shown).

Reach for the moon

PHOTO: Patek Philippe

Distinguished by a moon phase surrounded by an analogue date display, the Longines Lady Master Collection Moon Phase watch comes in a 34mm steel case.

Powered by an automatic movement, the timepiece also features a mother-of-pearl dial and diamond hour markers. Strap options include a leather strap in red, blue or taupe, or a steel bracelet.

This article was first published in The Peak.