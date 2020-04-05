StayHome and make this easy strawberry sorbet with only 2 ingredients

Is the heat starting to get to you while working from home?

What better way to cool down than with a sweet and icy treat that’s easy to make and healthy to boot.

All you need are two ingredients — strawberries and some honey!

Steps:

Blend a bowl of fresh or frozen strawberries (with stems removed) until smooth

Transfer to a small bowl

Add two tablespoons of honey

Add a tablespoonful of warm water

Mix well and freeze for two hours

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

