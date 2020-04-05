#StayHome and make this easy strawberry sorbet with only 2 ingredients

AsiaOne

Is the heat starting to get to you while working from home? 

What better way to cool down than with a sweet and icy treat that’s easy to make and healthy to boot. 

All you need are two ingredients — strawberries and some honey! 

Steps:

  • Blend a bowl of fresh or frozen strawberries (with stems removed) until smooth
  • Transfer to a small bowl
  • Add two tablespoons of honey
  • Add a tablespoonful of warm water
  • Mix well and freeze for two hours 

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

