#StayHome and make this easy strawberry sorbet with only 2 ingredients
Is the heat starting to get to you while working from home?
What better way to cool down than with a sweet and icy treat that’s easy to make and healthy to boot.
All you need are two ingredients — strawberries and some honey!
Steps:
- Blend a bowl of fresh or frozen strawberries (with stems removed) until smooth
- Transfer to a small bowl
- Add two tablespoons of honey
- Add a tablespoonful of warm water
- Mix well and freeze for two hours
Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!
