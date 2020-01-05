#StayHome and make 'Ikea' chicken meatballs and cherry sauce with this custom recipe
Swedish furniture giant Ikea has shuttered since the CB measures were set into place, along with its tasty meatballs that are a crowd favourite.
If you've missed having Ikea meatballs, then this meatball recipe will help ease the craving. We've tweaked it to only use chicken instead of the original version, which calls for a mix of beef and pork. This customised recipe will also teach you how to make the gravy and cherry sauce, a substitute for lingonberries, which are used in Ikea's recipe.
Ingredients (meatballs):
- 1 large chicken breast
- 2 eggs
- Half an onion
- 2 cups breadcrumbs
- 70g butter
- Half a tablespoon of salt
- Half a tablespoon of mixed spice
- 30ml of milk
Ingredients (gravy):
- 200ml of chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon soya sauce
- Pinch of salt
- Half cup all-purpose flour
- 25g butter
- 100ml whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon chilli flake (optional)
Ingredients (cherry sauce):
- Cherry jam
- Dried cherries
- Chicken stock cube
- Pinch of salt
Steps (meatballs):
- Pre-heat oven to 220 degrees Celcius
- Dice onions into small pieces
- Add butter to pan on low heat
- Add onions and fry until soft and dry
- Turn stove off and let onions sit
- Mince the chicken breast
- Mix all the other ingredients for meatballs into a bowl, then mix in chicken breast and onions
- Cover bowl with cling wrap and store it in the fridge for 30 minutes
- Shape into balls and line them on baking paper
- Prepare the glaze with melted butter and mixed spice
- Coat meatballs with glaze and pop it into the oven to bake for 20 minutes at 220 degrees Celcius
Steps (gravy):
- Melt butter
- Add all-purpose flour bit by bit until pasty
- Add chicken stock
- Add soya sauce and whipping cream
- Add a pinch of salt to taste
Steps (cherry sauce):
- Heat up cherry jam
- Add a little chicken stock cube
- Add water and dried cherries
- Add a dash of salt
- Stir sauce till it thickens
Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!
