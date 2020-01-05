StayHome and make 'Ikea' chicken meatballs and cherry sauce with this custom recipe

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has shuttered since the CB measures were set into place, along with its tasty meatballs that are a crowd favourite.

If you've missed having Ikea meatballs, then this meatball recipe will help ease the craving. We've tweaked it to only use chicken instead of the original version, which calls for a mix of beef and pork. This customised recipe will also teach you how to make the gravy and cherry sauce, a substitute for lingonberries, which are used in Ikea's recipe.

Ingredients (meatballs):

1 large chicken breast

2 eggs

Half an onion

2 cups breadcrumbs

70g butter

Half a tablespoon of salt

Half a tablespoon of mixed spice

30ml of milk

Ingredients (gravy):

200ml of chicken stock

1 tablespoon soya sauce

Pinch of salt

Half cup all-purpose flour

25g butter

100ml whipping cream

1 tablespoon chilli flake (optional)

Ingredients (cherry sauce):

Cherry jam

Dried cherries

Chicken stock cube

Pinch of salt

Steps (meatballs):

Pre-heat oven to 220 degrees Celcius

Dice onions into small pieces

Add butter to pan on low heat

Add onions and fry until soft and dry

Turn stove off and let onions sit

Mince the chicken breast

Mix all the other ingredients for meatballs into a bowl, then mix in chicken breast and onions

Cover bowl with cling wrap and store it in the fridge for 30 minutes

Shape into balls and line them on baking paper

Prepare the glaze with melted butter and mixed spice

Coat meatballs with glaze and pop it into the oven to bake for 20 minutes at 220 degrees Celcius

Steps (gravy):

Melt butter

Add all-purpose flour bit by bit until pasty

Add chicken stock

Add soya sauce and whipping cream

Add a pinch of salt to taste

Steps (cherry sauce):

Heat up cherry jam

Add a little chicken stock cube

Add water and dried cherries

Add a dash of salt

Stir sauce till it thickens

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

