#StayHome and try this simple sardine puff recipe using bread

Feeling a little peckish and need a quick snack? These easy-to-make sardine puffs will make you wonder why you need to buy them when you can make them at home instead.

With just a can of sardine and a loaf of bread, you'll have piping hot, crispy sardine puffs in no time. Psst, the plate will be clean in a blink of an eye.

Here’s what you’ll require. 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 can of sardines in tomato sauce
  • 1 loaf of bread
  • Shallots
  • Chilli padi (optional)

Steps:

  • Drain tomato sauce from canned sardines
  • Scoop out sardines and mash with spoon
  • Add chilli if you like a little spice, if not skip this step
  • Dice shallots
  • Fry shallots first, then add sardines into the pan
  • Fill one half of a slice of bread with sardines and fold into half
  • Use a glass cup to shape the bread
  • Fry sardine puffs until golden brown

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

