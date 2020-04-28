StayHome and try this simple sardine puff recipe using bread

Feeling a little peckish and need a quick snack? These easy-to-make sardine puffs will make you wonder why you need to buy them when you can make them at home instead.

With just a can of sardine and a loaf of bread, you'll have piping hot, crispy sardine puffs in no time. Psst, the plate will be clean in a blink of an eye.

Here’s what you’ll require.

Ingredients:

1 can of sardines in tomato sauce

1 loaf of bread

Shallots

Chilli padi (optional)

Steps:

Drain tomato sauce from canned sardines

Scoop out sardines and mash with spoon

Add chilli if you like a little spice, if not skip this step

Dice shallots

Fry shallots first, then add sardines into the pan

Fill one half of a slice of bread with sardines and fold into half

Use a glass cup to shape the bread

Fry sardine puffs until golden brown

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

