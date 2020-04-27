StayHome and upgrade your instant noodles with ingredients you can find in your fridge

Food choices in the neighbourhood can get repetitive after a couple of weeks of ordering in or dabao (take away) during the circuit breaker.

If you're wracking your brains on what to eat next, try this easy to cook upgraded instant noodles with ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen.

Here’s what you’ll require.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 onion

2 cups shredded cheese

Half cup tomato sauce

3 packets of instant noodles

Steps:

Dice tomato and onion, then fry them

Add tomato sauce and 2 cups of water

Let ingredients simmer for 2 minutes

Add instant noodles and flavouring packets, and add 2 more cups of water

Simmer for another 6 minutes

Add shredded cheese

Add another cup of water if it's too dry (optional)

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

ALSO READ: #StayHome and make your own muah chee - in a rice cooker

melissagoh@asiaone.com