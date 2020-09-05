#StayHome and make your own piping hot and juicy xiao long baos
Many food items can be delivered in these circuit breaker days, but xiao long baos are one of those dishes that's best devoured on-site. Nothing beats biting into these meat dumplings when they have been freshly steamed and are piping hot so the juices can flow freely!
Now you can make your own xiao long baos at home too with these simple steps.
Here's what you'll need:
Ingredients (makes up to 12 baos)
Pork jelly:
- 80g pork rind
- 4 slices of ginger
- Spring onions
- Water
Filling:
- 140g minced pork
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tsp light soy sauce
- Salt
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- Ginger
- Chopped spring onions
Wrappers
- 1 cup of flour
- Salt
- Room temperature water
Steps
Pork jelly
- Boil pork rinds in water
- Add water until rinds are fully submerged
- Add 4 slices of ginger and a sprig of spring onion
- Boil for at least an hour
- Strain the liquid into a bowl and leave it in the fridge overnight
Filling
- Grate ginger and slice some spring onions into a small bowl
- Pour in some hot water and let it sit for 10 mins
- Add the seasoned water slowly to the minced meat and mix. If the mixture gets too wet, scoop out the spring onions from the seasoned water and add them to the mixture.
- Add pork jelly, sesame oil, soy sauce, salt and oyster sauce
- Leave in the fridge for 20 mins
Wrappers
- Add a dash of salt to flour in bowl
- Add in water little by little
- Knead dough for about 15 mins
- Cover with a wet cloth and leave to rest for 20 mins
- Shape dough into a cylinder and cut into 6 equal portions
- Tear each portion into half and roll out into thin flat rounds
Cooking method:
- Boil water and place a piece of baking paper at the bottom of the steamer
- Add filling to wrappers and fold to seal
- Place into steamer and cook for 10 mins
- Enjoy while hot with some Chinese black vinegar and sliced ginger
Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!
