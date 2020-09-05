StayHome and make your own piping hot and juicy xiao long baos

Many food items can be delivered in these circuit breaker days, but xiao long baos are one of those dishes that's best devoured on-site. Nothing beats biting into these meat dumplings when they have been freshly steamed and are piping hot so the juices can flow freely!

Now you can make your own xiao long baos at home too with these simple steps.

Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients (makes up to 12 baos)

Pork jelly:

80g pork rind

4 slices of ginger

Spring onions

Water

Filling:

140g minced pork

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp light soy sauce

Salt

1 tsp sesame oil

Ginger

Chopped spring onions

Wrappers

1 cup of flour

Salt

Room temperature water

Steps

Pork jelly

Boil pork rinds in water

Add water until rinds are fully submerged

Add 4 slices of ginger and a sprig of spring onion

Boil for at least an hour

Strain the liquid into a bowl and leave it in the fridge overnight

Filling

Grate ginger and slice some spring onions into a small bowl

Pour in some hot water and let it sit for 10 mins

Add the seasoned water slowly to the minced meat and mix. If the mixture gets too wet, scoop out the spring onions from the seasoned water and add them to the mixture.

Add pork jelly, sesame oil, soy sauce, salt and oyster sauce

Leave in the fridge for 20 mins

Wrappers

Add a dash of salt to flour in bowl

Add in water little by little

Knead dough for about 15 mins

Cover with a wet cloth and leave to rest for 20 mins

Shape dough into a cylinder and cut into 6 equal portions

Tear each portion into half and roll out into thin flat rounds

Cooking method:

Boil water and place a piece of baking paper at the bottom of the steamer

Add filling to wrappers and fold to seal

Place into steamer and cook for 10 mins

Enjoy while hot with some Chinese black vinegar and sliced ginger

ALSO READ: Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

candicecai@asiaone.com