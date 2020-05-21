StayHome this Hari Raya long weekend: Catch Sharon Au in performance, cook dishes from your favourite Disney movies

Being cooped up at home during the circuit breaker can be unsettling but we all have a part to play to keep Singapore safe! Not sure how to pass time during this period? We've got your back!

Something you can do

Toilet paper DIYs

Stockpiled plenty of toilet paper and have nothing to do? YouTube channel Maqaroon shares some easy toilet paper DIYs to make with your kids. These include cute toilet paper squishies, toilet paper flowers, and stars.

Not to worry about wasting those precious rolls, each DIY project will only use up less than three squares of toilet paper!

Something you can watch

A Streetcar Named Desire

London's esteemed National Theatre is livestreaming one play a week for free every Thursday (Friday, May 22 at 2am Singapore time) on its YouTube channel.

This week, watch the 2014 revival of A Streetcar named Desire, which counts Gillian Anderson (The X-files) and Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) among its cast.

7 Sages of the Bamboo Grove

Catch Sharon Au in a digital screening of Toy Factory's 7 Sages of the Bamboo Grove from May 24 to 31.

Helmed by director Goh Boon Teck and staged at the Esplanade, the play was the opening performance of the 2020 Huayi — Chinese Festival of Arts.

Get a ticket from Sistic here to watch it online for free, or pay as you wish. Proceeds will go to Toy Factory Productions.

Something you can cook

Food from your favorite animated movies

Cook dishes from your favourite Disney movies, such as Ratatouille from well, Ratatouille, and Chinese dumplings from the popular Pixar short, Bao.

Pixar's Cooking with Pixar series released months ago has come in handy during this circuit breaker where we are all looking for ways to spend our time more meaningfully.



You can also bring the magic of Disney right into your kitchen with Dishes by Disney series.

If following traditional recipes is too boring for you, the step-by-step instructions peppered with animated graphics should make it more interesting, that even your children would be keen to watch and learn.

Dark chocolate crackle treats

We've got a Hari Raya treat that's really easy to make but provides lots of crunchy satisfaction in your mouth.

Ingredients

Makes up to 12 servings

* 100g dark chocolate

* 600g Coco Pops

Steps

1. Use the double boiler method to melt your chocolate. Boil water in a saucepan and add a bowl that fits securely over the saucepan. Add your chocolate in and stir constantly to ensure that the chocolate melts evenly.

2. Add the Coco Pops to the melted chocolate and mix well for everything to be evenly coated.

3. Divide the mixture up into individual cupcake cups. Place all the cups in the fridge for 20 mins.

That's all it takes for you to enjoy sweet, chocolate-covered morsels that you won't be able to resist popping into your mouth.

