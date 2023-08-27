Stem vs Steam: Which model of education is best for your child?

The Stem vs Steam debate has kept most parents on the edge for a few years now. Both these models have gained a lot of attention over the last decade or so, as educators tried to devise more meaningful and effective ways to connect with students.

According to the National Science Foundation, Stem education prepares students for the knowledge economy, where many current and future jobs require a good foundation in science and maths. But critics of the Stem model point out that much of it is designed to get students "good jobs" rather than focusing on their holistic development

This is where the Steam model comes into the picture.

Stem includes subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths. While Steam includes Stem plus, the arts - humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media.

As parents, it can be quite confusing when you have to decide which one is better as a career path and suitable for your child. This is why we are taking through this method of learning to help you make an informed decision.

The Stem model of education

Stem education has gained significant attention in recent years for its innovative and holistic approach to learning. Stem, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, integrates these disciplines into a cohesive curriculum that emphasises critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world applications.

This educational approach aims to prepare students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Some of the most popular Stem projects are basic computer programming and bridge-building. These subjects make the opportunities in Stem, infinite. Here's a look at some of the prominent highlights of this academic method.

Pros of the Stem model

Stem lessons are well rounded, inquiry-based, and project-based.

It focuses on interdisciplinary learning instead of teaching each subject independently.

It is considered to be an exceptional way of learning and instructing as this model aligns perfectly with the way we solve problems in life and the way we work.

Stem emphasises on the 4Cs including Creativity, Communication, Critical Thinking, and Collaboration.

The most interesting aspect of Stem model is that it forced children's brains to work and learn at the same time. So if you want your child to learn through the Stem model, then you need to encourage curiosity, exploration, questioning and play from a young age.

Stem education focuses on practical application, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world scenarios. Students engage in hands-on projects that mirror actual challenges they may encounter in their future careers.

Stem learning encourages analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. Students learn to approach complex problems systematically, developing the ability to find creative solutions.

By integrating various disciplines, Stem fosters innovation. Students are encouraged to think outside the box and explore new ways of approaching problems, which is essential in an ever-changing world.

Stem projects often require teamwork, promoting effective collaboration and communication skills. Students learn to work together to achieve common goals, mirroring real-world work environments.

After all as parents, it should be our endeavour to ensure that children are not just memorising facts, but are able to develop skills that can help them evaluate their skills.

Cons of the Stem model

Stem education's emphasis on science and technology might lead to a narrower understanding of other essential subjects, such as humanities and arts. A well-rounded education should encompass a broader spectrum of knowledge.

Historically, Stem fields have been male-dominated. While efforts are being made to encourage diversity, there's still a need for more representation from underrepresented groups in these disciplines.

The structured nature of Stem education might limit creativity for some students who thrive in more open-ended learning environments.

Effective Stem education requires skilled educators who can integrate multiple disciplines seamlessly. However, not all teachers are adequately trained to deliver such interdisciplinary instruction.

Stem projects can be time-consuming and demanding. Balancing these projects with other subjects and extracurricular activities can be challenging for students.

Career and earning potential of Stem

Stem graduates are in high demand across industries. The skills gained through Stem education prepare students for a wide range of career paths, from engineering and technology to healthcare and research.

Now let's take a look at the Steam model of education.

The Steam model of education

What is Steam education and why is it important?

Steam education is an innovative educational approach that integrates the arts into the traditional Stem disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). By adding the "A" for Arts to the acronym, Steam seeks to bridge the gap between the sciences and humanities, offering a more holistic and interdisciplinary learning experience.

Artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci have already proved to the world that combining science and art can help make many discoveries.

Steam education in schools provides students with the opportunity to learn creatively.

The Steam-focused curriculum includes the study of language arts, humanities, music, dance, visual arts, design, and new media, among others. Children who can explore these areas and master at least one of them can make themselves better candidates in the workforce today. This is because most companies often also give importance to soft skills.

Pros of the Steam model

Steam can be taught naturally as children navigate their world, explore, play and try new things on a daily basis.

Children can work on play and DIY activities at home and don't necessarily need flashcards or rote learning.

Steam offers hands-on learning through activities like examining shapes, building things, role-playing, touching, feeling, investigating and experiencing. The intention is to create opportunities for them to explore their world, learn through experience and discovery, and of course, express themselves better.

Steam education encourages students to explore and appreciate a wide range of subjects, from the sciences to the arts. It promotes a well-rounded education that nurtures both logical thinking and creativity.

By integrating the arts, students are encouraged to apploach challenges with innovative and creative solutions. This helps develop critical thinking skills and encourages thinking outside the box.

Incorporating arts into Stem subjects can make learning more engaging and enjoyable for students. Hands-on projects, artistic expression, and interactive activities capture students' interest and motivation.

Steam education equips students with a versatile skill set, making them adaptable to a variety of professions and industries. It prepares them for a rapidly changing job market

Cons of Steam model

Integrating arts into Stem subjects requires significant restructuring of curriculum and teaching methodologies. Teachers need specialised training to effectively deliver Steam education.

Steam projects may require additional resources, such as art supplies, technology, and equipment. Schools with limited budgets might face challenges in providing these resources.

Depending on the implementation, there's a risk of focusing too much on one aspect (e.g., science or arts) at the expense of the other. Striking the right balance between disciplines is crucial.

Traditional assessment methods might not effectively measure the creative and artistic aspects of Steam education. Finding suitable evaluation methods can be challenging.

Teachers need to be knowledgeable and skilled in both Stem and arts disciplines to deliver effective Steam education. Lack of training can hinder successful implementation.

The problem is that Steam critics are not convinced that adding arts and reading to Stem is beneficial. In fact, a few people think of it as a dilution of Stem's main objective and focus.

Career and earning potential of Steam

There are diverse career options in Steam. It includes professions like sound engineering, architecture, graphic designing, and product designing among others.

Researchers found that students who study art are four times more likely to be recognised for academic achievement. They also state that sustained learning in music and theatre correlates strongly with higher achievement in both math in reading.

In fact, the highest-performing countries in math and science, such as Japan, Hungary, and the Netherlands, have mandatory arts and music education programs.

As the global economy continues to evolve, the need for creative workers with problem-solving skills will continue to grow. By getting teachers and students involved in the Steam movement, students can get more creative and that can revolutionise the workforce.

It can also give shape to a new way of thinking that is engaging, multifaceted and inclusive, with the diversity of representation of the real world.

Why is Steam education important to young learners

Ever wondered why Steam education is super important for your kiddo? Well, let's break it down.

Imagine your child stacking blocks, building towers, and sending marbles on exciting journeys. It might seem like play, but it's actually setting the stage for vital skills. Steam (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education is all about sparking creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving from an early age.

Believe it or not, even our youngest ones are natural scientists and engineers! Recent research shows that kids can observe, predict, and experiment way before we thought possible. By embracing Steam, your child isn't just laying the groundwork for future learning, they're actively exploring their world and building skills that'll last a lifetime.

How to incorporate Steam education at Home

What are Steam activities you can do at home?

Incorporating Steam education at home is all about blending creativity and learning. By providing your child with opportunities to explore, question, and experiment, you're nurturing their holistic development and setting them up for success. Here are some ways to do that:

Discover Everyday Science: Encourage your child to observe and question the world around them. Ask open-ended questions like "Why does the sky change colours during sunset?" or "How do plants grow?" This fosters curiosity and critical thinking. Art-Infused Learning: Merge art with Stem subjects. For instance, create a painting inspired by the solar system or design a bridge using craft materials. This enhances creativity while learning scientific concepts. Kitchen Science Experiments: Turn your kitchen into a mini lab. Make simple experiments like creating a volcano using baking soda and vinegar or growing crystals using sugar and water. It's hands-on learning in action! Steam Books and Games: Invest in books and games that blend science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. These resources engage children's interests and introduce them to various Steam concepts. Nature Walks and Outdoor Exploration: Explore nature's wonders by going on hikes or nature walks. Collect leaves, rocks, or flowers, and discuss their characteristics, shapes, and colours. This encourages scientific observation. Coding Challenges: Introduce basic coding to your child through age-appropriate apps and games. Coding nurtures problem-solving skills and computational thinking, which are vital for future careers. Building Projects: Use building blocks, Legos, or recycled materials to construct structures. It's a chance to practice engineering principles, problem-solving, and spatial awareness. Art Meets Science: Create art projects that demonstrate scientific concepts. Craft a kaleidoscope to learn about light and reflection, or design a paper aeroplane to explore aerodynamics. Experiment and Document: Conduct simple experiments and document them in a Steam journal. Encourage your child to write down observations, predictions, and results. Virtual Tours and Workshops: Explore virtual museums, science centres, or workshops online. Many institutions offer interactive resources that make learning engaging and fun. Gardening: Start a small garden or care for indoor plants. This hands-on activity teaches biology, ecology, and responsibility. DIY Instruments: Create musical instruments from household items. Understand sound waves and vibrations while having a musical jam session.

Stem vs Steam debate: What you should know

Stem education is undoubtedly impactful, but it's important to recognise that it's not enough to address all the challenges our society faces today. Stem equips individuals with a valuable skill set and a problem-solving mindset that's essential in our rapidly evolving world.

However, Stem education has its limitations. It primarily focuses on these specific subjects, leaving out broader aspects like social sciences, arts, and humanities. These areas are crucial for fostering well-rounded individuals with the ability to understand complex societal issues, communicate effectively, and think critically from multiple perspectives

Yes, the Stem vs Steam debate may still continue, but what matters most is your kid's bent towards a particular subject. No matter which model they choose, as parents, your job would be to support their career choices and encourage them to think out of the box.

ALSO READ: Go outside: Why outdoor play matters for your child's development

This article was first published in theAsianparent.