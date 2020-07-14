Step into an $11.9 million 'good class condominium' with 360-degree views of district 10

Imagine having an entire floor to yourself with unblocked views of the surroundings.

This 4-bedroom unit, which comes with floor-to-ceiling windows and a unique circular layout, offers just that. It also has large, spacious balconies to soak in the views.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

Located in District 10, this 2,824sqft freehold unit (slightly bigger than two five-room HDB flats combined) in Cliveden @ Grange is dubbed a “good class condominium” and a “home of homes” by real estate agency, Urban Agents.

Warm hues and neutral tones, with the occasional pop of colour, are used in the living room to play up the best feature of the home — the abundance of natural light that shines in through the windows.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

When you step out to the balcony, you get a view of the surrounding district 10 area that property agent Tina Lee points out is home to good class bungalows as well as foreign embassies.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

The apartment is clearly designed for those who love to entertain. The dining area comprises high ceilings and strategically placed mirrors to create an elegant setting that comfortably fits eight guests for dinner parties or any sort of entertaining.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

There are not one, but two kitchens — one for Western-style cooking, featuring top-end ovens and a marble overlaid kitchen island, and one for Asian cooking, with a gas stove for heavy cooking and a large washing area.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

There’s also a dedicated wine cellar (formerly the bomb shelter), with ample space to store and display your prized liquor.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTubePHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

Like the living area, the master bedroom also features floor-to-ceiling windows and has its own balcony that overlooks a different part of the neighbourhood. It also houses a walk-in wardrobe with a glass divider.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

The attached marble-clad bathroom offers the same views with a jacuzzi bathtub, separate shower area with rain shower, and his-and-hers sinks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

The unit also features a junior suite that has its own attached bathroom and a private balcony.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Urban Agents YouTube

The two common bedrooms that make up the rest of the unit may not have their own balconies, but instead, they have bay windows that are perfect for lounging with a book while taking in glimpses of the surroundings. Both also come with their own attached bathrooms.

Watch a video of a walkthrough of the apartment here:

It’s a pretty swanky place to stay — that is if you have $11.9 million in the bank to spare.

