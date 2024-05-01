Step into spring: 54,000 tulips take over Gardens by the Bay

Craving a taste of Holland without leaving sunny Singapore? Tulipmania returns to Gardens by the Bay, a floral display at the Flower Dome that transforms the park into a kaleidoscope of tulips and Dutch charm, complete with its very own windmill!

Now in its 10th edition, Tulipmania is home to over 54,000 tulips, boasting more than 20 varieties. Keep your eyes peeled for these new tulip varieties: Tulipa Purple Circus, Tulipa Double Negrita, Tulipa Negrita Crown, and Tulipa Crown of Destiny. The colourful rows of tulips are accompanied by double-petalled daffodils (Double Daffodil Heamoor and Daffodil Peach Swirl) sourced from Holland.

"Tulipmania has a special place in Gardens by the Bay's history as our first 'blockbuster' display going way back to when we first opened. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the idea of a field of blooming tulips in tropical Singapore was unimaginable to most, which explains the crazy queues of fascinated visitors to catch the sight on its opening day in 2013," says Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay.

"This early success not only endeared Gardens by the Bay to Singaporeans, but also made the world sit up and take notice of what Flower Dome is capable of. This paved the way for 7-8 changing floral displays in Flower Dome every year, including signature shows featuring dahlias, cherry blossoms, roses, and orchids," he adds.

To mark this milestone floral display, Gardens by the Bay is spreading the joy with complimentary cut tulips in the Flower Dome on May 4 and 5 from 9am onwards (first come, first served).

Then dive deeper into the tulip extravaganza with a line-up of tulip-themed events that'll make your heart bloom! Embark on a guided tour to uncover the secrets behind these vibrant blooms, led by knowledgeable experts. Feeling crafty? Join a workshop where you'll fashion a tulip-themed bracelet or a one-of-a-kind tulip-themed ceramic coaster.

And the surprises don't end with flowers. Also on display is a complete set of 104 Delft Blue miniature houses from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a nostalgic nod to Dutch heritage. Scan a QR code at the display to play an online game, and stand a chance to win economy-class round-trip air tickets to Amsterdam, courtesy of the airlines.

Our best tip: Bring Mum to Tulipmania as a Mother's Day treat! Participate in a social media contest at the park for a chance to also gift her a dream trip to a European destination of her choice.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.