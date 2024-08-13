Study finds Gen Zs in Singapore experience highest rate of burnout and stress

Hands up if you're a working adult in Singapore and feeling burnt out.

Chances are, you might belong to Gen Z.

A recent survey by software company Employment Hero has found that 61 per cent of employees in Singapore are feeling burnt out.

This is a minimal improvement compared to the 62 per cent recorded in 2022.

The study, titled the 2024 Wellness at Work Report, also found that the group with the highest rates of burnout are Gen Z, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, and millennials, defined as those born between 1981 and 1996.

The survey, conducted from April 12 to May 1, polled a total of 1,018 employees in Singapore.

Which generation is struggling?

Respondents indicating they are feeling burned out because of work Gen Z 68 per cent Millennials 65 per cent Gen X 54 per cent Baby boomers 36 per cent

The same two groups are also struggling to cope with stress.

Respondents feeling stressed "a few days a week" Gen Z 58 per cent Millennials 44 per cent Gen X 29 per cent Baby boomers 20 per cent

The report also revealed that respondents are mainly stressed about finances and the cost of living.

At 27 per cent, this was by far the most common source of stress, followed by others like overwhelming professional workload (20 per cent) and professional burnout.

Fifty-eight per cent of those surveyed also feel that their workplace is not doing enough when it comes to support the rising cost of living.

With these sentiments, it is perhaps not a surprise that responses on work-life balance hasn't changed by much, compared to the results of a similar survey conducted by the company two years ago.

In 2022, 57 per cent of employees rated their work-life balance as average or poor, the report stated. This figure has improved, albeit slightly, to 56 per cent in 2024.

How to reduce stress and burnout

In its report, Employment Hero encouraged employees to have regular one-on-one sessions with their managers to reduce stress and burnout.

Having this open communication channel allows an employee to identify the root cause of their unhappiness.

These one-on-one meetings can also be great to understand each other's needs and potentially find solutions to benefit both parties, the report stated.

In a separate study conducted by Gallup in 2023, Singapore was ranked third in Southeast Asia for daily workplace stress.

Thirty-eight per cent of Singapore respondents claimed they experienced "plenty of stress in a day".

