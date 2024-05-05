lifestyle

Style beyond size: Plus- and mid-size fashion labels to check out in Singapore

Style beyond size: Plus- and mid-size fashion labels to check out in Singapore
PHOTO: Instagram/Be You Co.
PUBLISHED ONMay 05, 2024 12:00 PMByIsabel Michael

For the longest time, navigating clothing options in Singapore has been a challenge, especially for those outside the petite body frame.

But with the rise of mid and plus-size clothing brands, us curvy girls can finally embrace our curves in style. So without further ado, let’s dive into these local brands that celebrate mid and plus-size bodies just the way they should be!

The Curve Cult

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwfCbkmOH8w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

As a POC-owned business, The Curve Cult takes pride in its commitment to inclusivity and representation through its imagery. Catering to extra curvy and fashion-forward women, their plus-size clothing brand celebrates diversity like never before.

From workwear staples to chic evening ensembles, explore their best sellers such as the Sweetheart Boho Dress (S$75), the classic Casual Tee (S$38), and the crowd-favourite OG Wrap Dress (S$70). For a personalised touch, take advantage of their alteration services to ensure the perfect fit. Read our interview with CEO Rani Dhaschainey here.

Be You Co

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3CMypfxTo5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Be You Co., founded in 2019 by Jasmine & Phyllis, is a Singapore-based fashion label dedicated to redefining the fashion landscape for modern, body-confident women. Frustrated by the limited options for curvier figures, they embarked on a journey to create timeless, well-made apparel that celebrate every curve.

Each piece is meticulously designed and curated to flatter and empower, with Jasmine & Phyllis personally sourcing and manufacturing each garment to ensure that aesthetics and quality are never compromised, regardless of size.

Alongside a range of colours and timeless patterns, Be You Co. offers a capsule collection of minimalist styles for everyday wear, from the Alexa Romper (S$38.40) to the Avery Shift Dress (S$43.90), all aimed at making you feel confident and beautiful in your clothes, irrespective of your shape or size.

The Amber Loft

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2lxCh9SR7p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Focusing on the fusion of fashion and function, The Amber Loft caters to petite plus-size women in Singapore. Dedicated to crafting trend-sensitive clothing suitable for the tropical climate, they design and self-manufacture garments that are both beautiful and flattering.

From vibrant designs like the Elise Lace Asymmetrical Hem Dress (S$99) to the Peachy Keen Chiffon Romper (S$64.90), The Amber Loft empowers cosmopolitan and lively plus-size individuals, allowing you to confidently express your authentic selves in a space where style knows no bounds, and every outfit tells a story of self-expression.

ELTWINE

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5NMi27SLaB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

ELTWINE, a Singapore-based women’s wear brand, cleverly combines “Elegance” and “Entwine” to redefine contemporary grace. With meticulous attention to detail and a focus on quality fabrics, ELTWINE celebrates the natural beauty of the female form through its clothing.

Encouraging women to embrace their unique beauty, ELTWINE offers timeless designs like the Bi-Shoulder Ruffles Ladder Jumpsuit (S$89.90) and the Victoria Édition Limitée Dress (S$89.90), available in inclusive sizes.

Going beyond a fashion label, ELTWINE is a movement — allowing you to elevate your style while embracing your mind, body, and spirit.

Love.PrettyPlus+

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2jg_1FSm_1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Revolutionising plus-size fashion, Love.PrettyPlus+ offers a diverse array of stylish, budget-friendly wardrobe choices in sizes UK10 to UK24.

From the vibrant Printed Babydoll Dress (S$39.90) to the timeless elegance of the Love+ Eli Nova Premium Lace Jumpsuit (S$58.90), find your perfect outfit to feel confident and beautiful in.

Love.PrettyPlus+ goes beyond clothing and accessories, with upcoming activewear launches and exciting promotions like birthday specials, friend referral offers, and monthly deals to further enhance your shopping experience with them.

Pluspreorder

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNPt80vEos/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Recognised as Singapore’s trailblazing online plus-size clothing specialist, Pluspreorder has been committed to styling curvy women for every occasion since its establishment in 2010.

What began as a modest Facebook store has flourished into a comprehensive online hub, propelled by the unwavering support of their global clientele from Indonesia, Australia, Brunei, and beyond. Offering a diverse range from trendy plus-size dresses to swimwear, cheongsams to evening wear, and more, their collection caters to sizes up to 10XL, ensuring every woman feels confident and fabulous.

With a focus on delivering garments crafted from quality fabrics and exceptional workmanship, Pluspreorder ensures you can indulge in fashion without compromising on comfort.

ALSO READ: Female-owned local businesses shaping wellness and style in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.

fashionclothesSupport Local
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.