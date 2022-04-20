Stylist Liz Uy on why stripes are a trending print this season

Colourful stripes make a refreshing change to the perennial spring floral trend. At Marni, stripes featured prominently on dresses, oversized coats and trousers.
For the adventurous, designers like Kim Jones for Fendi and Dries van Noten took the trend to the next level with fringe and fur. So, shelve your Breton tops for now, and wear your new stripes in a bigger, bolder and brighter fashion.
"I like how stripes are now not just worn as a daytime casual look, but also in more evening looks, like at Fendi. It is also a more current print to wear at the beach than florals," said Liz Uy, stylist, author and entrepreneur.
Match your striped accessories to your outfit but do without jewellery for a more modern touch
Clash your colour-blocking stripes for a more fun take on the trend
A matching stripe ensemble is professional enough to wear to the work place but keep to slimmer stripes
Horizontal stripes give the illusion of a curvier figure
Striped Fringe Jumper, $2254, Chloe
Virigine Dress, $92, Lisa Says Gah
Striped Poncho Hoodie, $59.90, Pull & Bear
Striped Textured Polo Shirt, $65.90, Mango
Striped Halterneck, $16.95, H&M
Knit Skirt in Multicoloured Stripes, $69.90, Zara
Pink Striped Jumpsuit, $99.90, Mango
Striped Scarf, $314, Paul Smith
Striped Knit Sweater, $59.90, Zara
Striped Denim Dungarees, $89.90, Pull & Bear
Striped Clutch Bag, $317, Themoirè
Low-waisted Flare Trousers, $49.90, Pull & Bear
Ecru Striped Cropped Jacket, $159.90, Mango
Striped Bucket Bag, $378, A.P.C
Pink Pansy Appliquéd Striped Wool Beanie, $261, Acne Studios
Elva Striped Poplin Shorts, $191, Faithfull The Brand
Striped Tote Bag, $560, Sandro
Ruffled Striped Collar, $207, Ganni
This article was first published in Her World Online.