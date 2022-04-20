Stylist Liz Uy on why stripes are a trending print this season

Colourful stripes make a refreshing change to the perennial spring floral trend. At Marni, stripes featured prominently on dresses, oversized coats and trousers.

For the adventurous, designers like Kim Jones for Fendi and Dries van Noten took the trend to the next level with fringe and fur. So, shelve your Breton tops for now, and wear your new stripes in a bigger, bolder and brighter fashion.

PHOTO: Fendi

"I like how stripes are now not just worn as a daytime casual look, but also in more evening looks, like at Fendi. It is also a more current print to wear at the beach than florals," said Liz Uy, stylist, author and entrepreneur.

Match your striped accessories to your outfit but do without jewellery for a more modern touch

PHOTO: Vetements

Clash your colour-blocking stripes for a more fun take on the trend

PHOTO: Sunnei

A matching stripe ensemble is professional enough to wear to the work place but keep to slimmer stripes

PHOTO: Jill Sander

Horizontal stripes give the illusion of a curvier figure

PHOTO: Brandon Maxwell

Striped Fringe Jumper, $2254, Chloe

PHOTO: Chloé

Buy it here.

Virigine Dress, $92, Lisa Says Gah

PHOTO: Lisa Says Gah

Buy it here.

Striped Poncho Hoodie, $59.90, Pull & Bear

PHOTO: Pull & Bear

Buy it here.

Striped Textured Polo Shirt, $65.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Buy it here.

Striped Halterneck, $16.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Buy it here.

Knit Skirt in Multicoloured Stripes, $69.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

Pink Striped Jumpsuit, $99.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Buy it here.

Striped Scarf, $314, Paul Smith

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Striped Knit Sweater, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

Striped Denim Dungarees, $89.90, Pull & Bear

PHOTO: Pull & Bear

Buy it here.

Striped Clutch Bag, $317, Themoirè

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Low-waisted Flare Trousers, $49.90, Pull & Bear

PHOTO: Pull & Bear

Buy it here.

Ecru Striped Cropped Jacket, $159.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Buy it here.

Striped Bucket Bag, $378, A.P.C

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Pink Pansy Appliquéd Striped Wool Beanie, $261, Acne Studios

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Buy it here.

Elva Striped Poplin Shorts, $191, Faithfull The Brand

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Buy it here.

Striped Tote Bag, $560, Sandro

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Ruffled Striped Collar, $207, Ganni

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: Which stripe is right for your body shape?

This article was first published in Her World Online.