Which stripe is right for your body shape?

Stripes are a perennial favourite in every women’s wardrobe. They’re classic, timeless and look good with just about anything. But not all stripes are created equal. From horizontal to vertical, thick to thin, there are some factors to take into consideration if you’re thinking of incorporating stripes into your wardrobe.

To help you look your absolute best, we’ve rounded up 10 style tips on how to wear stripes right:

Horizontal vs vertical

As a rule of thumb, vertical stripes visually elongate your body and make you look taller than you really are. Horizontal stripes, however, make you look wider. But that shouldn’t put you off wearing horizontal stripes even if you’re chunky because the thickness of the stripes also affect how you look. Which brings us to the next point…

Thickness of stripes

Thicker stripes draw attention to the width of your body, while thinner stripes (especially in a light colour) tend to fade into your outfit. Thin black vertical stripes are also slimming.

Consider wearing diagonal stripes

If you’re conscious of your midsection, incorporate diagonal stripes into your repertoire because they visually “distort” and take away the focus from your stomach.

Placement of your stripes

Where the stripes go is another important element to consider. A thick white horizontal stripe across your chest emphasises your bosom, while thin vertical strips down your skirt or trousers highlights the length of your legs.

Hourglass figure

If you have a small waist with proportionate shoulders and hips, you are have an hourglass shape. Women with such a figure can wear almost any kinds of stripe – vertical, horizontal, thick or thin. The trick is to emphasise your small waist so pick dress, tops and bottoms that stop just at your waistline.

Pear-shaped

A pear-shaped figure have a smaller upper body and a more curvaceous bottom. To make your shoulders appear broader, consider thick stripes for your top and vertical stripes to downplay your hips. Alternatively, you can also opt for a diagonal striped skirt.

Petite

For girls with a petite frame, avoid thick stripes because they will drown you — pinstripe is your best friend.

Apple-shaped

Those with an apple-shaped figure carry a bit more weight in the midsection. So avoid clothes with horizontal stripes at your stomach. Clothes with diagonal stripes are great options.

Stripes on stripes

Up your stripe game by mixing them in the same outfit. Whether it’s horizontal on top and vertical ones below, the trick is to mix things up with different thickness and colours. Not for the faint hearted though.

Colourful stripes

Black-and-white or navy-and-white stripes are timeless styles but why play it safe? Bright stripes are a great way to add pops of colour into your closet. If you’re feeling conscious, throw on a blazer to tame down the effect. Whatever it is, experiment and find the right style for you.

