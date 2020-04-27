Sugar rush: Where to get your bubble tea, ice-cream & cake fix during Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker

Singapore’s tightened circuit breaker measures are a painful blow for purveyors of the sweetest things in life – bubble tea, cakes, ice cream, cheese (!), and desserts of all kinds.

If life looks bleak without your sugar rush, though, don’t fret – there’re still plenty of cafes and restaurants to deliver your alternative fix.

In need of some boba, bakes, and icy goodness to make stay-home life sweeter? Here’s where to get it:

Bubble Tea

Monga Fried Chicken

Already craving that brown sugar boba rush? You’ll find the cure in an unexpected place: a SingPost Centre.

Exclusive to Taiwanese chain Monga Fried Chicken’s outlet in Paya Lebar are two brown sugar bubble milk tea offerings: Black Dragon ($4.20), a fragrant mix with oolong tea, along with the matcha-spiked Green Dragon ($4.20).

Bubble teas cannot be purchased as a standalone, so up your indulgence with their crispy fried chicken and Seaweed Fries (S$3.50).

Monga Fried Chicken (SingPost Centre) is located at 10 Eunos Road 8, #01-131 SingPost Centre, Singapore 408600. Open for islandwide delivery and walk-ins daily 11am–9.30pm.

To order, call or Whatsapp +65 8896 5136 one day in advance.

Dot Sugar

With its sprawling selection of bubble teas, this Maxwell Food Centre drink stall is truly a lifesaver. You’ll find most of your usual go-tos on the menu, from earl grey to caramel milk tea.

Savour the rich, sinful punch of their Brown Sugar with Roasted Milk Foam ($2.90), or mix it up with the Milk Tea with 3 Dots ($3.40) – a chewy medley of pearls, pudding, and herbal jelly.

It’s a great spot to pick up classic Chinese desserts like Mango Pomelo Sago ($3.50) as well.

Dot Sugar is located at Maxwell Food Centre #01-61, 1 Kadayanallur Street, Singapore 069184. Open for islandwide delivery Mon-Fri 9am–3pm and 6pm–8pm, Sat-Sun 9am–3pm.

To order, Whatsapp +65 9753 5109 at least an hour in advance.

I Love Taimei

This Taiwanese snack spot is still up and running, sending us our dose of sugary goodness with their colourful milk teas.

Insta-worthy signatures include the 1988 Milk Tea ($4.90) – a vibrant blend of wintermelon tea and butterfly-pea flower tea – as well as the fragrant Moon River ($4.90), made with honey green milk tea.

Do note that all bubble tea orders are limited to two drinks per person and must be purchased with food. Hey, what better time to nosh on their popcorn chicken and crispy squid?

I Love Taimei has outlets open in Bugis Junction, Junction 8, Hillion Mall, Waterway Point, Tampines 1, and Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Order online here or via foodpanda and GrabFood.

Dessert Monster

Quench your inner bubble tea monster with this dessert stall in Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Food Centre. Besides classics like Brown Sugar Pearl Milk ($4), they serve up a range of healthier offerings like soy milk bubble tea with tapioca pearls.

You won’t want to miss out on their scrumptious chendol packed with taro balls either. Currently, free delivery is only available within the Toa Payoh vicinity.

Dessert Monster is located at #01-26 Lor 8 Toa Payoh Market, 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310210. Open for delivery and takeaways daily 9am–11pm.

To order, call p. +65 8118 4347.

SOD Cafe

Bubble tea with baked rice? Why not? SOD Cafe dishes up Western staples like Truffle Fries ($6.90), spaghetti, and Salmon Cheese Baked Rice ($11.90) alongside a good-sized bubble tea selection.

For a change from routine flavours like taro, hazelnut, and honey, opt for their TAN Milk Tea (from $3.50) – a roasty, nutty blend of oolong milk tea laced with activated charcoal.

SOD Cafe is located at 51 Hougang Ave 9, #01-03 Ci Yuan Community Centre, Singapore 538776, p. +65 6385 4026. Open for islandwide delivery daily 12pm–8.30pm and for takeaways daily 11.30am–8.30pm.

Order online here.

Lu Ding Ji

Beloved for its array of Taiwanese comfort grub, Lu Ding Ji boasts a short but sweet bubble tea menu as well.

Their red tea ($3), green tea ($3), and milk tea ($3.50) options come in classic flavours like lychee and brown sugar, though there’re a couple of surprises like pomegranate and bubblegum.

Pair your boba with hearty mains like Pork Mee Sua ($9.50) and Pig Trotter Claypot ($8.50). We’re seriously tempted by their massive Unicorn Dream snow ice ($8) too.

Lu Ding Ji is located at 750 Chai Chee Road, #01-13 Viva Business Park, Singapore 469000. Open for delivery 10am–10pm daily, check their Facebook page for updates on delivery slots and areas.

To order, Whatsapp +65 8333 3590 one day in advance.

The Peranakan

Indulge in bubble tea the Nyonya way with The Peranakan’s unique blends. This Straits cuisine restaurant does an addictive blend of Signature Malacca Bubble Drink ($5), rich with gula melaka and mini-pearls.

Heads-up to durian fans: they’ve got incredibly creamy XO Durian ($7), D24 Durian ($8) and Durian Pengat ($10) options as well.

For a steal, get their bento-and-bubble tea set – Chicken Buah Keluak ($9.90++) paired with milk tea is quite the flavour burst.

The Peranakan is located at 442 Orchard Road, Level 2 Claymore Connect, Singapore 238879, p. +65 6262 4428. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways Mon-Thurs & Sat-Sun 11.30am–8pm, Fri 11.30am–1.30pm.

Order online here.

Eat 3 Bowls

This classroom-themed cafe is bringing the quirkiness to your home with a delicious range of bubble teas and Taiwanese fare.

They whip up a pretty mean Bubble Tea Latte ($4.30), not to mention their decadent Fresh Milk w/ Brown Sugar Pearls ($4.30).

Get your sugary fix alongside their signature Eat 3 Bowls set ($16++), featuring three mini portions of braised pork rice, chicken rice, and intestine mee sua.

Eat 3 Bowls is located at 462 Crawford Lane, #01-61, Singapore 190462, p. +65 9154 8191. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways Tues-Sun 11.30am–8.30pm.

Order online here.

Ice-Cream

Carrara Cafe

This heartland cafe hero is still out to fulfil our comfort grub cravings with fried chicken waffles, all-day breakfasts, and the miracle of miracles – handcrafted gelato.

Get your licks on with classic flavours like sea salt gula melaka, espresso, and earl grey lavender, all priced at $11.90 for a 420ml pint.

Tough times, though, call for top-notch indulgence – don’t miss out on rich, premium goodness like their D24 durian, Belgian dark chocolate, and bluepea lemongrass pandan ($14.90 for a 420ml pint).

Carrara Cafe is located at Blk 2 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150002. Open for islandwide delivery daily 11.30am–9.30pm.

To order, Whatsapp +65 9027 1679.

Brunetti

Brunetti serves up the pizzas and pastas – as you’d expect from an Italian cafe – but it’s best known as a sweet tooth’s haven.

There’s gelato galore to keep up your sugar high throughout the circuit breaker, in intriguing flavours like yoghurt stracciatella, pumpkin, and for the weight watchers – diet light chocolate ($21.40 for 0.5kg, $37.29 for 1kg).

Their cake spread is just as extensive, featuring featherlight delights like Mud Cake Mignon ($2.71), Flourless Chocolate Souffle ($7.94), and that perennial favourite, macarons.

Brunetti is located at 163 Tanglin Road, #01-35 Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933, p. +65 6733 5288. Open for delivery and takeaways daily 9am–8pm.

Order online here.

Ice Cream Frenzy

This West Coast ice-cream parlour is sadly closed during the circuit breaker, but you can still get your dose of their homemade gelato. Give them a ring and uncle Tom Yam, the friendly owner, will deliver his sweet treats directly to your door.

This is a parlour that’s far from shy about funky flavours – you’ll find surprises like Hainanese kaya, pei pa kao, Turkish delight, and even savoury meat floss to get your tongue in a tizzy. Each 520ml family-sized tub goes for $20 onward.

Ice Cream Frenzy is located at Blk 501 West Coast Drive, #01-250, Singapore 120501.

To order, call p. +65 9060 7947.

Cakes & Bakes

PS.Cafe

Everyone’s fave brunch spot is still up and baking, and we’re all the better for it. Get your sweet tooth into PS.Cafe’s famed Chocolate Nut Doorstop ($17.12), a ridiculously sinful creation of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and milk chocolate balls.

Or go bananas with the Dark Chocolate Banana Cheesecake ($16.05), draped with soft chocolate ganache. P.S. We might have to loosen our belts for the marshmallow-packed Ultimate Fudgy Brownie ($17.12), but it’s so very worth it.

PS.Cafe has outlets open for delivery and takeaways in Tiong Bahru, Great World, Harding Road, Palais Renaissance, and Martin Road.

Order online here.

Antoinette

Circuit breaker getting the masses down? Let them eat cake with Antoinette’s elegant creations.

From this Parisian pâtisserie comes Versaille-worthy decadence like the Bananier ($94.40) – a rich chocolate génoise with rum-laced banana flambe – and Velvet Rouge, which features layers of red velvet cheesecake and walnut chocolate fudge ($10 for petit, $94.40 for whole).

For something lighter, there’s the aptly-named Fluffy ($108.80), an airy cloud of vanilla white chocolate mousse. And if those bubble tea cravings are hitting hard, how about their Earl Grey Bubble Tea chiffon cake ($94.40)?

Antoinette is located at 30 Penhas Road, Singapore 208188, p. +65 6293 3121. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 11.30am–7pm.

Order online here.

Preludio

Throwing back to its previous monochromatic menu, Preludio is sending us poetry in a box with their striking Monochrome Cakes ($28++). Hued in either dark chocolate black or mascarpone white, each cake flaunts one-of-a-kind patterns and startling blends of flavours.

For the chocolate monsters among us, there’s a Chocolate Chest ($58) stacked deep with treasures such as chocolate walnut brownies and cocoa sable cookies.

Preludio is located at 182 Cecil Street, Frasers Tower #03-01/02, Singapore 069547, p. +65 6904 5686. Open for takeaways Mon-Sat 11am–5pm.

Order online here.

Olivia Restaurant & Lounge

Olivia’s Creamy Homemade Cheesecake ($14 per slice) is the stuff of fromage legends.

This burnt cheesecake is possibly Singapore’s most famous, with a caramelised scorched top and an oozy centre that’s every bit as creamy as advertised.

What makes it stand out is the use of blue cheese, which adds sharp, funky notes to the molten goodness. Get it delivered to your door along with their Spanish small plates and wines.

Olivia Restaurant & Lounge is located at 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-03, Singapore 089158. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 11.30am–9pm.

To order, Whatsapp +65 8296 0740, call +65 6221 0522, or email takeaway@olivia.com.sg.

Baker & Cook

Fans of this artisanal bakery chain swear by their Carrot Cake ($36), a spice-laden creation topped with cream cheese and artfully sprinkled with fruits and seeds.

If you’re going gluten-free, opt for their fragrant, flourless Orange and Lavender Tea Cake ($39) or the equally light Flourless Orange and Almond Cake ($36). The cakes are also available in slices via foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Baker & Cook has outlets open in Hillcrest Road, Dempsey, Namly Estate, Chip Bee Gardens (Holland Village), Sunset Way (Clementi), Serangoon Gardens, Eng Kong Terrace, and Swan Lake Avenue (Bedok).

Order online here.

Two Bakers

Helmed by two Le Cordon Bleu Paris-trained chefs, Two Bakers does some of the daintiest and most delish pâtisserie you ever did see.

Celebrate “Spring” ($8.50) from home with their flowery creation of mango mousse and vanilla sponge, or go dark with Black ($9), a chocolate sponge topped with 64 per cent Valrhona orange chocolate mousse and cacao nibs.

Their tipsy take on Baileys Tiramisu ($9.80) is to die for too.

Two Bakers has outlets in Horne Road and Serangoon. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily.

To order, call +65 6293 0329 (Horne Road) or +65 6241 6393 (Serangoon) one day in advance.

Edith Patisserie

Cake becomes art at Edith Patisserie, a homestyle shop known for its whimsical custom bakes.

Among its more playful offerings are a sculpted Bear Cake ($80) with handpiped cream ‘fur’ and a Cactus Cake ($80) with detailed buttercream cacti.

Looking for a treat for your boozy buddy? Say cheers to the Gin & Tonic Cake ($50), a perfect storm of lime sponge and G&T-infused buttercream. And speaking of iconic combos, how about some Bubble Tea Tarts ($34) in milk tea or matcha flavours?

Edith Patisserie is located at 772 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198740, p. +65 6443 7150. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways Tues-Sat 10am–5pm and Sun 10am–2pm.

Order online here.

South Union Park

This Jalan Kembangan hidden gem shines with a small but surprising spread of European desserts.

Besides bistro classics like Brownies ($15) served with salted caramel ice-cream, you’ll find heady Red Wine Poached Pears ($14) graced with vanilla ice-cream and crumble, and Apple Crumble ($14) that features a fossilized apple.

Their Lemon Tart ($60) and brand-new Chocolate Tart ($68) make for marvellous indulgences too.

South Union Park is located at 101 Jalan Kembangan, Singapore 419139. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 11.30am–9.30pm. Order online here.

To order their lemon and chocolate tarts, call or Whatsapp +65 8218 9639.

This article was first published in City Nomads.