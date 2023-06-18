Sunda Festival Singapore 2023: Second wave of artists revealed for on-site camping music fest

Amid the urban hustle and bustle of Singapore, we often encounter significant events like day festivals, expos, and concerts. However, a camping music festival is a novel concept for our sunny island.

This year, set your sights on the Sunda Festival – a two-day non-stop musical bonanza celebrating music, art, nature, and the region’s spectacular talents. This first-of-its-kind event, scheduled from 30 September to 1 October 2023, promises an immersive and electrifying experience.

A Festival Uniting Regions

Drawing inspiration from the geological history of the region, Sunda Festival takes its name from the Sunda tectonic plate that lies beneath Singapore and the surrounding areas. This connection to the tectonic plate signifies not only the festival’s roots in the local landscape but also its mission to showcase the creative undercurrents of the region.

The concept of Sunda Festival is further influenced by ‘Sundaland,’ a prehistoric landmass that once connected the Southeast Asian islands to the Asian continental mainland. In line with this vision, the festival aims to foster a harmonious connection between the diverse and vibrant music and creative scenes across the Asia-Pacific region.

PHOTO: ​​Kevin Fardella

Singapore-based music and party collective, Ice Cream Sundays (ICS), partners with Florian Melinette, the Hong Kong-based founder of FuFu Creative and co-founder of Shi Fu Miz Festival. This alliance forms the bedrock of Sunda Festival. Their mutual passion for quality music, artistic expression, and unforgettable cultural experiences harmonises to curate this event for all-ages.

Eclectic Line-Up

Sunda Festival brings together an incredible array of DJs, live bands, electronic acts from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and Singapore. Anticipated performances include Japanese live electronic music maestro Kuniyuki, rising selectors Munir (ID) and Di Linh (VN), Thai live performer Chalo, and local favourites Dean Chew and Kaye from Darker Than Wax, as well as future-soul whiz FZPZ.

PHOTO: Sunda Festival

The recent second wave of artist line-up showcases heavy-hitters like Tokyo’s illustrious dance music lynchpin DJ Masda, renowned Berlin-based Australian selector Merve, and Indonesian future-jazz trio Batavia Collective.

We’re also super thrilled about Toni Yotzi’s techno grooves from Melbourne, and the unique synth sounds of Bottlesmoker from Bandung, Indonesia. Other must-watch acts include Bali’s resident DJ Dita from Potato Head, and DJ Elaheh from Bangkok’s acclaimed record label More Rice.

Camping & accommodation: An oasis within a festival

Music aside, Sunda Festival amplifies the experience by offering on-site camping facilities, a host of all-age workshops and activities and a food and drinks programme highlighting local flavours. Here’s what to expect:

PHOTO: ​​Kevin Fardella

The festival grounds provide three types of huts. The basic Huts with fan (no bedding, $200) accommodate six people and come with a fan; you need to bring your own sleeping bags. Huts with fan (with bedding, $300) house six people, with mattresses, pillows, blankets, and a fan included. Lastly, Huts with aircon (with bedding, $400) provide air-conditioning and bedding for six people.

Alternatively, opt for a pre-pitched Tent ($120) for a traditional camping experience with your friends. Just remember to bring along camping gear, floor mats, and sleeping bags.

For those who choose not to stay onsite, Sunda Festival has you covered. Each ticket includes free two-way shuttles that will transport you to and from the festival grounds from a convenient and accessible location. This way, you can easily join in the festivities without worrying about transportation logistics.

Ticketing information

PHOTO: Sunda Festival

As a special treat for City Nomads readers, you can enjoy a 10per cent discount on 2-Day Advance and Last Chance tickets by using the code CITYNOMADS. But hurry, this offer is limited to the first 50 people.

Sunda Festival 2023 takes place from Sept 30 – Oct 1 at Sarimbun Scout Camp, 70 Jalan Bahtera, Singapore 719921. 2-Day tickets start from S$78 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Attendees under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Kids under 12 years old can join for free. Please note, camping tickets do not include the festival tickets.

This article was first published in City Nomads.