Sunda Festival Singapore 2023: Your essential guide to the on-site camping music fest

Get ready to boogie under the stars at Sunda Festival 2023 in Singapore! Happening from Sept 30 to Oct 1, this camping music fest at Sarimbun Scouts Camp promises two days of pulsating beats, immersive activities, and a whole lot of good vibes. We’ve got your back with this essential guide, packed with insider tips, packing lists, and all the deets you need to stress less and party more!

Before the festival

If you’re still on the fence, grab your tickets for a magical weekend of music, activities, and endless good vibes. Time’s running out, so book your spot now! Oh, and guess what? Younglings aged 12 and below, get in free. For those under 18, make sure you’re accompanied by a groovy adult aged 25+.

Opt for the full Sunda Festival experience with the two-day weekend pass (S$118+). Just wanna soak up the vibes for a day? Go for the one-day Saturday pass (S$93+) with activities like the cacao ceremony. Or dive into Sunday’s cosmic soul expression and self-discovery workshop with the one-day Sunday pass (S$63+).

Festival essentials

Sunny Singapore calls for full-coverage sunscreen, shades, hats, and insect repellent — essentials for a blazing good time. For folks who love to over-prepare like us, you can also opt-in for an after-bite cream like Mopiko, as well as a first-aid kit and/or any medication.

Ready to dance in the rain? Pack ponchos or an umbrella and stash your gadgets in ziplock bags to keep them dry. This festival is BYORB (Bring Your Own Reusable Bottle), so stay hydrated at the seven water stations around.

Picnic mats or foldable chairs? Check. Trash bags and ashtrays? Check. Tissues, wet wipes, and hand sanitisers? Triple check. Create a care package with your fave goodies and, ladies, don’t forget the essentials! Here’s a snapshot of our go-to personal checklist:

For campers

Staying in tents? Bring your sleeping gear, light jackets, and a change of clothes for Round 2. Note: No food inside the tents — wildlife’s got dibs. Freshen up at onsite showers and remember to check in before 5pm at the accommodation booth. Don’t forget you’ll require a valid wristband to access the campsite.

Pick your wardrobe

Airism, moisture-wicking athleisure wear, or flowy linen — take your pick. Comfy shoes for dancing and maybe some barefoot groove (watch for surprises in the grass!).

Getting there and getting back

For a hassle-free festival experience, hop on public transport to Jurong East MRT or Newton MRT and catch the paid shuttle bus (S$8) straight to the festival grounds. Avoid taking the public bus to the festival grounds — it’s a 15-minute walk with no sidewalks. And nope, there’s no parking on site, so park it at Jurong East.

Leaving the festival? Your tickets score you a free shuttle to Jurong East MRT. Book your spot and preferred timings in advance here. It will be challenging to book Grab/Gojek on-site, we strongly recommend pre-booking a private car if you opt out of the free shuttles. If you need recommendations for private hire, please refer to Sunda Festival’s official site.

During & after the fest

With three stages and a plethora of acts from around the region, plan your festival journey. Check out the map, locate food, water, and restrooms, and pick a meeting point for your tribe. Safety first, folks! Smoking is only allowed at the two designated smoking areas onsite. If you're feeling unwell, head to the first aid counter or the medical room to seek help.

This is a no cash event. Top up your RFID bracelets for all on-site payments. Go green with reusable Muuse metal cups (rent them at S$6) for your drinks — save the environment, score some cashback ($5) at the end of the festival! Or bring your own cups or bottles.

Note: Please refrain from bringing outside food and drinks. Cooking is not allowed on site for safety reasons.

While you are there, respect the space and fellow festival-goers. No touchy-touchy when it comes to the equipment or artists during their sets. Say no to harassment or discrimination. And hey, let's keep it clean — bin your trash and leave no trace!

As you bid farewell to a thrilling time at Sunda Festival, double-check your belongings, return your cups, and pre-book your ride back to reality. Keep that ticket safe — it's your golden ticket back to Jurong East MRT.

Sunda Festival 2023 runs from Sept 30 - 1 Oct 1, 2023, at Sarimbun Scout Camp, 70 Jalan Bahtera, Singapore 719921. Single-day tickets start from S$63 and Two-day tickets start from S$118. Get your tickets here. Please note that attendees under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult, while kids under 12 years old can join for free. Kindly remember that camping tickets are separate from festival tickets.

