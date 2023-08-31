A super blue moon on the eve of the Singapore Presidential Election 2023

On the eve of the Presidential Election 2023 (Aug 31), get ready to turn your gaze skyward for another major event: a celestial spectacle known as the Super Blue Moon will occur.

We've got the low-down from the Singapore Science Centre Observatory on this lunar extravaganza, which happens only… once in a blue moon.

What is a Super Blue Moon?

Picture your typical full moon, then supersize it! That's 'cause the moon's orbit is closer to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than your average full moon.

The "Super" in "Super Blue Moon" refers to the fact that it will be a Supermoon. According to Science Centre Observatory, a Supermoon is "a phenomenon that occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to our planet, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual".

Two of the four Supermoons in 2023 rose on July 3 and Aug 1, respectively. Tomorrow's will be the third, while the fourth and last Supermoon will make an appearance in the sky on Sept 29.

The phrase "Blue Moon" refers to the fact that it is the second Full Moon in a calendar month with two Full Moons.

At its nearest point, tomorrow's Super Blue Moon (expected to be the brightest and closest Supermoon to the our planet this year) will be 357,182km from Earth.

Is a Blue Moon really blue?

No, it's not actually blue like your fav pair of jeans. It can, however, sometimes appear to look blue due to water droplets in the air, some types of clouds, and particulates.

How often/seldom does it appear?

Super Blue Moons don't happen very often (hence the phrase, "once in a blue moon"). This phenomenon happens occurs once every two to three years. In fact, the last Super Blue Moon was seen on Halloween night in 2020.

What time can we see it in Singapore?

The Super Blue Moon will begin rising at 7.34pm on Aug 31, popping up from somewhere in the east. If you want to catch it at an appreciable height, then you should set your alarm for 9pm. The Super Blue Moon will continue rising until it reaches its highest point in the sky at 12.51am, before starting to set towards the southwest.

What's the best place to see the Super Blue Moon in Singapore?

Science Centre Observatory says: "Like most Full Moons, it will be easily visible anywhere in Singapore as long as the skies are clear and offer an unobstructed view."

But if you're prepping for a moonlit paktor adventure, then the best spot to catch the Super Blue Moon in Singapore is somewhere away from the city's bright lights: Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges offer that unobstructed "moon over the city" panorama, and plenty of space to spread out your picnic blanket.

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (Sept 1 to 3)

This article was first published in Wonderwall,sg.